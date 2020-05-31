Salute to Seniors — Bloomer Softball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest submission comes from the Bloomer softball program and coach Keith Poirier.
Seniors Sammy Buchholtz, Shantelle Ruf, Annabelle Wittrock and Ashley Poirier were set for their final prep sports season this spring.
Buchholtz was a second team All-Heart O’North Conference selection last year and hit .435 with a team-high 39 runs scored and 20 stolen bases in a season where Bloomer advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals.
Ruf was an all-conference honorable mention in right field a season ago and hit .315 for the Blackhawks with a team-best four home runs.
The versatile Wittrock played catcher, outfield and corner infield for the Blackhawks and finished last season with a .310 batting average and was second on the team with eight doubles.
Poirier also played around the diamond and hit .333 in 2019 with a .482 on-base percentage, good for third best on the team as an all-conference honorable mention.
“We as a staff were really looking forward to what this season was going to be and the chance for these four to leave their final stamp on the Bloomer Blackhawk softball program,” coach Poirier said of his seniors. “Instead we were dealt a hand in which we could not play a game, have a practice or even a team meal. That will not take away what they have accomplished and who they have become.
“Good players. Better kids. Great teammates. A pleasure to have on our team. We as coaches in Bloomer are blessed to have athletes like these four.”
Any coaches that want more information or to submit information on their team’s seniors, reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net).
