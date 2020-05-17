Salute to Seniors — Cadott Baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Cadott baseball team and coach Spencer Kempf.

Seniors Brigham Bejin, Ethan Tegels, Mason Poehls, Levi Winchell, Dauntae Green and Ben Steffes were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Bejin and Tegels are captains for the team and Kempf noted both are great leaders by example both on and off the field and are excellent teammates that will be hard to replace.

Poehls was an All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention as a pitcher last year and according to Kempf was Cadott’s most consistent, effective and efficient pitcher last season and pitched well in the team’s 3-1 playoff defeat against Mondovi.

Winchell was a key reserve for the team and was called upon to play when the team batting injuries in 2019, Green brought versatility to the Hornets including in a game against Eau Claire Regis in which the team used many defensive shifts and Steffes was lauded by his coach for being a good team leader who helped boost his teammates when they got down on themselves.