Salute to Seniors — Cadott Softball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Cadott softball program and coach Karen Moldrem.

Seniors Jen Sonnentag, Brooke Bremness, Liz Steffes and Kenzie Ryan were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Sonnentag played center field for the Hornets while batting atop the lineup, and Moldrem credited her for her energy while helping to make the team fun.

Bremness played alongside Sonnentag in the outfield in left, and Moldrem was confident in her ability to step and help the team while growing into a leader.

Steffes was a fixture on the infield at first base for Cadott and came on strong as a surprise last year for the team. Moldrem said Steffes was a hard worker and someone who was a great role model for the younger players in the program.

Ryan was unable to play because of an ankle injury but Moldrem praised her commitment to the team as she continued to show up and help out in any way she could.