Salute to Seniors — Cadott Track and Field

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Cadott track and field team and coach Pat Rothbauer.

Seniors Steven Pfeiffer, Warner Drangstveit, Abby Eiler, Jasmine Horvat, Tabitha Sikora, Autumn Bremness and Hallie Solie were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Pfeiffer was coming off a trip to the Division 3 state wrestling tournament and Rothbauer was excited to see how added confidence from that achievement would have carried over into the spring for the team’s distance program while Drangstveit would have been a part of the team’s sprint relay teams as well as one of the Hornet long jumpers.

All of the members of the girls team would have been a part of the team’s middle sprints program as well as a large part of the team’s relays. Eiler competed at the state meet for the Hornets a season ago as a member of the 3,200-meter relay team while Solie would have led the Hornets in the hurdles and joined the others in the jump events.