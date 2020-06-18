Salute to Seniors — Chi-Hi Baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Chi-Hi baseball program and coach Mitch Steinmetz.

Seniors Griffin Spindler, Blake Trippler, Jake Eslinger, Tyrell Bates, Ryan Krumenauer, Michael Voge, Logan Shermo and Cole Bowe were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Spindler was an All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention performer last season for the Cardinals as the team’s No. 2 pitcher with Steinmetz crediting Spindler for his ‘extremely hard work’ in the offseason and commitment to the program.

Trippler started in right field for Chi-Hi a season ago and Steinmetz was eager to see Trippler play and the improvement he made since last year.

Bowe played some at first base for the Cardinals in 2019 and Steinmetz felt he was ready to break out at the plate this spring.

Eslinger, Krumenauer, Voge, Shermo and Bates were all a part of the junior varsity team a season ago but Steinmetz was excited by their commitment to improving through the team’s offseason program and was excited for what those players could have accomplished on varsity.

“These seniors have a lot to look forward to off the field as well as they have proven to be great people that I am proud of,” Steinmetz said.

Any coaches that want more information or to submit information on their team’s seniors, reach out to Brandon Berg (brandon.berg@lee.net).

