Salute to Seniors — Chi-Hi Boys Tennis

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Chi-Hi boys tennis team and coach Brian Flynn.

Seniors Eli Marticorena, Owen Gehl, Jake Jackan, Liam O’Connor, Jake Reese and Russ Zylstra were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Marticorena had a 27-14 record in three seasons with the Cardinals and was a two-time team captain.

Gehl was a starter last season at No. 2 doubles and would have been a No. 1 doubles player this year and is a captain for the Cardinals.

Jackan would have been a varsity player this year and able to play wherever needed, filling in around the lineup for the past three seasons.

O’Connor made the varsity team a year ago and would have been a starter this year as well with Flynn noting his versatility between singles and doubles play.

Reese has been on varsity for three years with Flynn calling Reese a “smart player and a very good athlete.”