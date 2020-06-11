Salute to Seniors — Chi-Hi Boys Track and Field

Kaz is a three-year letterwinner and last year won a Division 1 regional championship in the pole vault and earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference in the event as well. Lemay is a three-year letterwinner and focused mainly on distance events and advanced to sectionals a year ago as a part of the team’s 3,200 relay and earned The Marine Corps’ Scholastic Excellence Award from the Athletics and Activities Department.

Metzenbauer was a three-time letterwinner and focused on sprints and short relays, running with teams that scored points at the conference meet and nearly qualified for sectionals. Moucha has been in the program for four years and earned the chance to compete for the team in regionals last year in the pole vault.

Partlo is a two-year competitor in the program and was a part of the program’s distance crew and Solberg was a three-year letterwinner that started sprinting before transitioning into mid-distance events.

Thompson is a four-year athlete in the program as a thrower that Nette credited for his attitude, leadership and personality that advanced to sectionals a season ago in the discus. Wiberg holds the school’s wheelchair records and is a three-time team wheelchair state champion as a part of his highly-decorated career.