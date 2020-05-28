Salute to Seniors — Chi-Hi Girls Soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Chi-Hi girls soccer coach Al Ali.

Seniors Marissa Bridges, Alexis Diede, Alexa Kromrey, Courtney Raymond, Lily Spooner, Madelyn Suchomel, Katarina Gardow and Jenna Welch were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Bridges was a returning defender that was set for her fourth year in the program while Diede was coming back as a forward, ready for her second season with the Cardinals.

Kromrey was back for her fourth year as a forward/midfielder with Raymond also returning for her fourth year as a defender and was looking to become a four-year starter this spring for the team.

Spooner was another four-year athlete back this spring for the Cardinals at midfield while Suchomel was ready for her first year with the program.

Gardow is in her fourth season with the program as a defender and Welch was returning as a midfielder for a second season.