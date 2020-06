Salute to Seniors — Chi-Hi Girls Track and Field

Leibrandt was a two-year competitor for the Cardinals and competed last year coming off surgery and McMillan was a four-year letterwinner and showcased her versatility by competing in hurdles, high jumps, relays and sprints and just missed on qualifying for state in the jump as a sophomore.

Mercier is a four-year athlete for the Cardinals as a part of the sprinting crew and short relays while Nichols was a four-year competitor as a sprinter, earning three varsity letters.

Vranish has been a part of the program for two years as a thrower and Nette credited her for making strong gains in those events.

“To all the seniors, it has been an honor being your head coach all four years of your high school career,” Nette said. “I know his is not the way you wanted to end your senior year but I want you to remember all the memories you created that will stick with you for a lifetime.

“Looking back through your career, you will remember all those people that made an impact on you — it might be a coach, a friend, a teacher, a teammate, a family member or an athlete from another team. I hope you learned as much from us coaches as we learned from you. We wish you nothing but the best in your futures. Always remember, you will always be a part of our Cardinal family.”