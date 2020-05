Salute to Seniors — Chi-Hi Softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Chi-Hi softball team and coach Kate Fjelstad.

Seniors Alisia Palms, Ambrea Olson, Jayden Hodgson and Nicole Crumbaker were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Palms was set to move to shortstop this spring for the Cardinals after playing behind the plate for Cardinals previously, and she earned All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention accolades as a sophomore and junior. Olson blasted four home runs for the Cardinals a season ago as the program made its 13th trip to the state tournament and was expected to see more time at first base this spring.

Crumbaker was prepared to take the majority of the starts in the circle as pitcher for the Cardinals, and she earned second team all-conference honors as a junior as well as all-district first-team honors. Hodgson was prepared to move to center field for the Cardinals while batting atop the Chi-Hi lineup and was a first team all-conference and all-district selection along with an all-state honorable mention choice a season ago.