Salute to Seniors — Lake Holcombe/Cornell Baseball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the Lake Holcombe/Cornell baseball team and coach Brandon Baldry.

Seniors Aden Story, Josh Jones, Jarred Jiskra, Josh Willmarth, Caleb Johnson, Kaden Kinney, Caleb Balow and Andrew Olson were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

The Knights program had a record 26 players signed up for the team this year and coaches Baldry and Marty Ash felt this was the spring for the team to compete for a conference championship and make a push in the playoffs.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell defeated Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2-1 in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs a year ago before falling to Chequamegon in the regional semifinals.

“I had the pleasure of coaching these young men in football, so I know our season would have been one for the record books,” Baldry said. “Seniors, thank you again. Thank you for all that you have done for your Knights program. Thank you for your dedication and hard work these past four years.

“The memories you have made are something you will talk and look back on for the rest of your life.”