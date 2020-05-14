Salute to Seniors — Lake Holcombe/Cornell Softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The first submission comes from the Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball team and coach Andy Lorenzen.

Seniors Kaylie Walters, Erin Crowell, Tara Popp, Alyssa Lee and Bryanna Bonander were important pieces for the Knights in previous years as the team finished a combined 21-4 in their sophomore and junior seasons, winning back-to-back East Lakeland Conference championships after a winless 0-15 season as freshmen.

Walters carried a career .371 batting average as a 3-year starter in the outfield for the Knights, earning second team all-conference honors last season. Crowell had a .442 career batting average as a 3-year starter at third base and earned all-conference honors three times.

Popp was a 3-year starter at first base for the Knights with a .196 batting average in 33 games played. Lee had a .305 average over 26 games and was a 3-year starter as a designated player and utility player. Bonander hit .266 over 33 games for her career as a 3-year starter at shortstop and was an all-conference selection in 2018.