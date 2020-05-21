Salute to Seniors — McDonell Softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest submission comes from the McDonell softball team and coach Chelsea Seckora.

Seniors Olivia Mlsna and Shanen Rice were set for their final prep sports season this spring.

Both Mlsna and Rice were members of the program’s 2017 and 2018 Division 5 state championship teams and have been key players for the Macks during their high school careers.

Mlsna has a career .420 batting average out of the leadoff spot and earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honors at second base as a junior and honorable mention status as a sophomore.

Rice hit .360 in the middle of the lineup while playing shortstop and earning all-conference honorable mention last season.

“Olivia and Shanen have given so much to the McDonell softball program, which includes their blood, sweat, and tears,” Seckora said. “They have spent countless hours both in and out of season to become the excellent softball players they are today. They both played crucial roles in our 2018 state championship season where they were our dependable middle infielders.