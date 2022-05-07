Saturday Local Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer wins twice at Wausau West

WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi girls soccer team picked up a pair of wins at Saturday's Wausau West quad, defeating Wausau West and Marshfield by twin 4-0 scores.

Haley Mason scored twice and assisted on another goal while Grace Ritzinger and Ella Gehl had goals in the win over the Warriors. Lizzy Dallas had one assist and Mallory Colle made one save.

Mason scored another two goals and assisted on two more in the shutout win over the Tigers. Dallas had two goals of her own and Sami Perlberg assisted on a pair of goals for the Cardinals (9-2-1).

Mallory Colle stopped all eight shots she faced for the shutout.

Holmen 1, Regis/McDonell 0

At Eau Claire, the Vikings blanked Regis/McDonell in a game at the Lori Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament.

Holmen scored one goal late in the first period for the one-goal margin of victory over Regis/McDonell (9-5).

Boys Golf

McDonell/Regis wins Stanley-Boyd invite

At Cadott, McDonell/Regis topped Medford to take first place as a team at the Stanley-Boyd invite hosted at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

McDonell/Regis finished with a 322 to best Medford by six strokes with Bloomer fourth (344), Stanley-Boyd 11th (403), Cadott 12th (405) and Thorp 14th (501).

Andrew Bauer shot a 72 to earn medalist honors for the Saints, four strokes ahead of Neillsville's Nolan John. Ben Biskupski tied for third (77), Josh Brickner was seventh (81) and Isaac Petersilka shot a 92.

Jake Bleskacek led Bloomer by taking eighth after finishing with an 82. Jonah Bleskacek tied for 11th at 84, Kaitlyn Bohl carded an 86 and Karsten Bergh scored a 92 for the Blackhawks.

Isaac Brenner shot an 85 to tie for 15th place and lead the Orioles. Dominic Raffetto (90), Cole Brenner (101) and Keegan Peterson (127) were the other scoring golfers for the Orioles.

Ethan Foldy finished with a 92 to lead Cadott, followed by Sam Scheidler (97), Jacob Ackley (105) and Brett Schofield (111).

Connor Tieman (116), Jesse Windl and Carter Tieman (125) and Zach Tieman (135) were the scoring golfers for Thorp.

Softball

McDonell 1-1 at C-FC

At Fountain City, the Macks fell to Prescott and defeated Durand.

Becca Baier was 2-for-3 with a home run and run batted in for the Macks in a 9-1 defeat to Prescott. The Cardinals scored three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.

The Macks scored in four of five innings in an 11-1 win over Durand. Kiara Leinenkugel was 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored, one double and six runs batted in the for the Macks (8-4). Aubrey Dorn, Emma Stelter and Katie Ruf each scored two runs and had one RBI each. Kait Ortmann scattered two hits and one walk across five innings with four strikeouts.

CRBL

Jim Falls 9, Cadott 2

At Jim Falls, the Sturgeons picked up a win over the Red Sox.

Bob Mauer and Justin Toman had two hits apiece for the Sturgeons and Toman doubled and drove in two. Mauer, Raven Keyeski and Isaac Lindstrom each scored twice as five runs in the seventh inning helped the Sturgeons (2-0) pull away.

Chad Kron had two hits and scored a run for Cadott (0-1).

