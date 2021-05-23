Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball bashes Barron for doubleheader sweep

Kylee Sedlacek had a 2-for-4 performance in game one with a double and two runs scored for Bloomer. Laikyn Maidment had two hits and drove in three, Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Elana Kuehl each drove in two runs and Ryanna Keller scored three runs. Emily Kuehl struck out 10 and allowed one earned run to grab the win.

Zwiefelhofer and Keller each had two hits and combined for five runs batted in during game two. Emily Kuehl tripled and drove in two while Karley Rada and Calley Olson each scored three runs. Olson struck out eight in five shutout innings for Bloomer (13-2, 12-0).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell wins twice

At Wautoma, zero goals allowed helped Regis/McDonell win a pair of games at a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference games.

Amber Adams scored three goals with Allison Haag and Ridgley Caporusso each finding the net as well in the first game, a 5-0 win over Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T. Lexi Ridenour and Colleen Callaghan each had two assists and Haag assisted on one goal. Anna Allen made three saves in net.

Two goals from Ridenour and another from Haag helped earn a 3-0 win over Wautoma/Wild Rose in the second game. Callaghan and Haag each had an assist and Allen stopped the only shot she faced in net for Regis/McDonell (5-4, 4-2).

