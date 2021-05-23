Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball bashes Barron for doubleheader sweep

BLOOMER — The Bloomer baseball team was plenty familiar with home plate on Saturday, crossing it 24 times as the Blackhawks took both games of a doubleheader against Barron by scores of 13-2 in five innings and 11-0 in six innings.
Jack Strand homered and drove in two and was joined with two runs batted in by Connor Crane, Cole Schwab and Jackson Simmons for the Blackhawks. Ethan Rothbauer and Jay Ryder had two hits and two scores scored apiece with Rothbauer having a triple.
Schwab earned the win, allowing one run in three innings with four strikeouts.
Bloomer drew 12 walks in the second game to complete the sweep. Keegan Yohnk was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and a walk while Rothbauer, Ryder, Schwab and Simmons each scored twice. Strand struck out six in three scoreless innings to earn the victory for Bloomer (14-2, 11-2) as they improve their winning streak to 14 games in a row.
Chi-Hi 13, Menomonie 6
At Menomonie, the Cardinals (9-6, 5-3) won a slugfest against the Mustangs for a Big Rivers win.
Softball
Bloomer 11-10, Barron 1-0
At Barron, the Blackhawks took both games of a Heart O'North doubleheader with the Golden Bears by scores of 11-1 and 10-0 in five innings.
Kylee Sedlacek had a 2-for-4 performance in game one with a double and two runs scored for Bloomer. Laikyn Maidment had two hits and drove in three, Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Elana Kuehl each drove in two runs and Ryanna Keller scored three runs. Emily Kuehl struck out 10 and allowed one earned run to grab the win.
Zwiefelhofer and Keller each had two hits and combined for five runs batted in during game two. Emily Kuehl tripled and drove in two while Karley Rada and Calley Olson each scored three runs. Olson struck out eight in five shutout innings for Bloomer (13-2, 12-0).
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell wins twice
At Wautoma, zero goals allowed helped Regis/McDonell win a pair of games at a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference games.
Amber Adams scored three goals with Allison Haag and Ridgley Caporusso each finding the net as well in the first game, a 5-0 win over Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T. Lexi Ridenour and Colleen Callaghan each had two assists and Haag assisted on one goal. Anna Allen made three saves in net.
Two goals from Ridenour and another from Haag helped earn a 3-0 win over Wautoma/Wild Rose in the second game. Callaghan and Haag each had an assist and Allen stopped the only shot she faced in net for Regis/McDonell (5-4, 4-2).