Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer/Colfax's Blanchard and Rothbauer second at Eau Claire North Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer each finished in second place for the Raptors on Saturday at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational.

Blanchard was second at 152 pounds and Rothbauer came home second at 160. Blanchard won his first two matches by major decision before falling in the championship match to Arrowhead's Mitchell Mesenbrink by pinfall. Rothbauer used a pinfall and decision victories to advance to the finals before falling by a 9-1 major decision to Saint Croix Falls' Kole Marko.

Kendra Hamman finished first in girls competition at 235, earning two pinfall victories over Eau Claire North's Cambree Lokken.

Alex Poirier and Ethan Rubenzer were fourth at 145 and 170, respectively. Both wrestlers won their first matches of the day before falling in the semifinals and in third-place matches. Aiden Anderson finished sixth at 106 for the Raptors.

Stanley-Boyd's Justin McManus and Breckin Burzynski were each fourth for the Orioles. McManus won his quarterfinal matchup at 126 by an 8-5 decision before suffering losses in the semis and third place match. Burzynski earned a pin win in the 132 quarterfinals before losses by decision and tiebreaker in his final two matches of the day.

Simley (Minn.) won the team championship with 564 points over Arrowhead (472.5) in second with Bloomer/Colfax seventh (236) and Stanley-Boyd 11th (143).

Cadott eighth at Devils Duals

At Wisconsin Dells, the Hornets finished in eighth place out of 16 teams at the Devils Duals.

Cadott defeated Reedsburg (57-21) and Portage (52-18) and lost to Mineral Point (36-33), Stoughton (52-27) and Prairie du Chien (41-34).

Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160) and Gavin Tegels (220) each finished undefeated on the day with 5-0 efforts. Kaleb Lodahl (106), Brayden Sonnentag (132) and Dawson Webster (170) were each 4-1 for the tournament.

Iowa Grant/Highland won the team championship, besting La Crosse Aquinas in the finals.

