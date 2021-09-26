Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd volleyball each finish 3-1 at Medford invite

MEDFORD — The Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams each finished 3-1 at Saturday's Medford invitational.

The Blackhawks defeated Medford (21-25, 25-17, 15-11), Gilman (25-16, 25-17) and Three Lakes (25-22, 25-21) and fell to Marshfield Columbus (26-24, 20-25, 11-15) while the Orioles opened the day with a loss to Marshfield Columbus (22-25, 25-16, 12-15) before beating Ashland (25-20, 15-25, 15-13), Medford (25-23, 25-14) and Cadott (25-21, 25-12).

Lexi Post and Bella Seibel led the way for Bloomer with 32 kills apiece while Amelia Herrick had 55 assists. Seibel also had a team-high seven aces and Madison Faschingbauer had 30 digs for the 'Hawks.

Emily Brenner had a team-high 36 kills for Stanley-Boyd (14-3) while Lily Hoel added 29 kills and 10 blocks. Kayte LIcht had 74 digs and 18 kills for the Orioles.

McDonell 4-1 at Abbotsford

At Abbotsford, the Macks won four of five games at an invite hosted by the Falcons.

McDonell defeated Loyal (25-17, 25-17), Colby (25-9, 25-13), Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (25-9, 25-4) and Stratford (25-12, 25-13) while suffering a defeat to Waupaca (14-25, 20-25).

Destiny Baughman (26 kills), Marley Hughes (23 kills), Kait Ortmann (22 kills), Grace Goettl (16 kills) and Aubrey Dorn (13 kills) led McDonell (24-6) on offense. Lauryn Deetz had a team-high 57 digs with Baughman adding 34 and Sydney Flanagan chipping in with 27 digs and 12 aces. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 68 and 34 assists, respectively.

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire Memorial wins Big Rivers championships

At Eau Claire, Chi-Hi went winless at the Big Rivers Conference championships

Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with 18 points, edging out Hudson by one (17).

