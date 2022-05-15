Saturday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Olson pitches six-inning perfect game, allows one total hit in doubleheader sweep at Weyauwega-Fremont

WEYAUWEGA — Bloomer senior pitcher Calley Olson allowed one total hit in 11 innings and threw a six-inning perfect game in the first game of a doubleheader sweep at Weyauwega-Fremont on Saturday.

Olson and the Blackhawks started the day with a 10-0 win in six innings in the first game where she struck out 15 of the 18 batters she faced and the defense played errorfree behind. Karley Rada was 2-for-3 with two three runs scored, two runs batted in and two stolen bases to lead Bloomer at the plate.

Weyauwega-Fremont had one hit in the second game but Bloomer scored in every inning of an 11-0 win in five innings. Olson struck out 11 in game two while allowing just the one baserunner. Olson, Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Makenna Hilger and Tyra Zwiefelhofer each had two hits for the Blackhawks (19-2) and Laikyn Maidment drove in three runs.

Chi-Hi 2-1 at home invite

At Casper Park, the Cardinals won two of three games at their home invitational.

Chi-Hi started the day with a 4-3 loss to Middleton but rebounded to beat Watertown 4-0 and Westosha Central 9-2.

Emme Bergh was 3-for-3 while Paige Steinmetz and Madyson Baker were each 2-for-4 and Steinmetz drove in two runs in the opening defeat. Steinmetz and Baker each doubled and drove in a run in the shutout win over Watertown. Pitcher Hannah Aldrich scattered one hit and one walk across seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in the circle.

Chi-Hi capped the day by pulling away from Westosha Central as Aldrich struck out 10 in five innings. Madisyn Bauer scored three runs and doubled, Baker scored twice and drove in two runs and Basia Olson was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in for the Cardinals (20-1).

Northwestern 12-6, McDonell 8-0

At Maple, the Tigers took both games of a doubleheader against the Macks by scores of 12-8 and 6-0.

Morgan Wirtz was 3-for-4 and scored two runs and Kait Ortmann had two hits and an RBI in the first game for McDonell. Izzy Hartmann stole two bases in the second game for the Macks (11-8).

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 4, Hustisford 0

At Schofield, the Cardinals shut out the Falcons.

Haley Mason scored two goals and assisted on another for the Cardinals (11-3-2).

Boys Golf

McDonell/Regis wins Chi-Hi invite

At Lake Wissota Golf Course, the Saints finished first as a team at the Chi-Hi invite.

The Saints won the meet with a 309, finishing ahead of River Falls (316) and the host Cardinals were sixth (335).

Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors for McDonell/Regis, shooting a 68 to finish seven strokes ahead of River Falls' Trey Timm for the top spot. Isaac Petersilka tied for sixth at 79 and Ben Biskupski and Carter Grill each shot an 81 to round out the scorers for the Saints.

Zach LeMay and Caden Kolinski each shot an 80 to tie for 10th and lead the way for Chi-Hi. Bryer Niblett shot an 87 and Carsten Reeg finished with an 89 for the Cards.

Boys Tennis

New Richmond 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers at the Big Rivers tournament.

Eric Andreo, Howard Hull and Shaun Cooper fell in singles action while the teams of Ryan Santo and Jacob Harvey, Zandy Slowiak and Jack Hedinger and Aidan Wickland and Jack Krista were bested in doubles action.

