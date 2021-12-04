Saturday Prep Roundup: Cadott wrestling wins Ellsworth Invitational team championship

ELLSWORTH — Brayden Sonnentag, Cole Pfeiffer and Gavin Tegels finished first in their respective weight classes to lead the Cadott wrestling team in a team championship at Ellsworth on Saturday.

Sonnentag (132), Pfeiffer (160) and Tegels (220) went unbeaten in their respective classes with dominant efforts. Sonnentag earned two pinfall wins and a 7-5 decision while Pfeiffer and Tegels picked up three pinfall wins apiece.

Kaleb Lodahl (106), Logan Harel (126), Kaleb Sonnentag (145) and Tristan Drier (152) each finished second as the Hornets scored 219 points to best Mora (Minn.) with 188 and Prior Lake (Minn.) with 186.5.

Levi Lindsay (182) and Axel Tegels (195) were each fourth for Cadott.

Poirier, Rothbauer unbeaten at John Timm Duals

At Glenwood City, Alex Poirier and Bowen Rothbauer each finished unbeaten for Bloomer/Colfax at the John Timm Duals.

Poirier (145) and Rothbauer (160) each won all four of their matchups in dual competition as Bloomer/Colfax went 1-3 as a team. The Raptors defeated Triton (Minn.) 37-18 and fell to Clear Lake (39-26), River Falls (64-18) and Glenwood City (42-24).

Aiden Anderson (106), Ethan Rubenzer (170) and Samy Espinal (220) each won three of their four matches on the day.

Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski first at Black River Falls

At Black River Falls, Breckin Burzynski won at 132 pounds for the Orioles.

Burzynski finished first with two pinfall wins and a decision victory on the day. Sasha Nitz took second at 126 with three pinfall wins while Justin McManus (126) and Troy Trevino (138) each finished in third place.

Portage won the team championship with 216.5 points while Stanley-Boyd was eighth (91) and Thorp/Owen-Withee finished 17th (14), led by Cera Philson in sixth at 120.

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi's Krista, Spaeth at top all-around

At Wisconsin Rapids, freshmen Ava Krista and Ella Spaeth finished first and second, respectively, all-around to lead a strong effort by the Cardinals.

Krista had the top score all-around with 34 points as she tied for first on the vault, tied for third on the uneven bars, finished fourth on the balance beam and took seventh in the floor exercise.

Spaeth was second all-around (33.9) after taking second on the uneven bars and balance beam, sixth in the floor exercise and tied for 10th on the vault. Riley Hinke was seventh all-around (31.675), led by a tie for 10th in the balance beam and 15th-place effort in the floor exercise.

Reagan Palichat was ninth all-around (31.675), led by taking 11th in the floor exercise, Lilly Schultz took sixth on the uneven bars and tied for eighth on the balance beam and Isabella Biederman tied for 34th in the vault.

As a team the Cardinals were second with a score of 132.1 as Eau Claire North/Memorial took the top spot at 132.725.

Boys Hockey

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3

At Wisconsin Rapids, the Red Raiders bested Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell in a nonconference matchup.

Tristan Gardner, Jackson Jones and Evan Gustafson each scored a goal for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (0-1).

Carson Gunderson netted a hat trick and Carsen Gause scored twice as Wisconsin Rapids (3-0) scored three goals in the second and third periods to pull away.

Brecken Hagen made 32 saves in net for the Regis/Altoona/McDonell.

