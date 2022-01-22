Saturday Prep Roundup: Cadott wrestling wins Raider Challenge team championship

ARCADIA — The Cadott wrestling team crowned three champions on Saturday as the Hornets earned a team championship at the Raider Challenge.

Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight classes to lead the way as the Hornets finished with 464 points to edge La Crosse Aquinas (450) and St. Croix Central (446.5) atop the team leaderboard.

Sonnentag took the title at 126 pounds with a pair of first-minute pinfalls in the preliminary rounds before earning two technical fall victories, lastly defeating G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Jackson Blaken 15-0 in three minutes and 58 seconds. Drier pinned his way through the 152 preliminaries before earning an 11-3 major decision before closing his day with a 7-1 decision win over Prescott's Sam Murphy. Tegels earned pin wins in his first three matches to advance to the championship match where he won with a 5-0 decision against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Bradyn Lockington.

Logan Harel, Kaleb Sonnentag and Cole Pfeiffer were each second for Cadott. Harel used two pin wins, one decision and a technical fall at 120 to advance to the finals where he fell by 6-0 decision to St. Croix Central's Teague Holzer. Kaleb Sonnentag scored one pin, one major decision and one decision at 138 before falling by 12-0 major decision against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Tanner Andersen in the championship match. Two major decisions and a pinfall advanced Pfeiffer to the championship match at 160 where he was bested in an 11-4 decision to Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove.

Kaleb Lodahl (106), Dawson Webster (170) and Caden Kingston (195) each finished fourth in their respective weight classes while Nick Fasbender was fifth at 132.

Chi-Hi's Hughes second at Sparta invite

At Sparta, David Hughes took runner-up for the Cardinals at 126.

Hughes earned a pinfall and decision win to advance to the finals where he fell by a 7-4 decision against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Derek Zschernitz.

Gabe Mattison (126) and Jonathan Krager (138) were each fifth in their respective weight classes while Iverson Beckwith (113), Xander Neal (132) and Austin McGraw (145) were sixth.

Holmen won the team championship with 222.5 points with Chi-Hi ninth (66.5).

Stanley-Boyd's Burzynski wins at Wausau East

At Wausau, Breckin Burzynski went unbeaten for the Orioles at 126 pounds at the Lumberjack invitational.

Burzynski picked up pinfall wins in his quarterfinal and semifinal victories before capping the day with a 7-2 decision over Peshtigo's Reese Yunke.

Dale Sayles (113), Troy Trevino (132) and Landen Hoel (138) were each fifth, overcoming quarterfinal losses to wrestle back to win their fifth-place matches.

Winneconne won the team championship with 456 points while Stanley-Boyd was 13th with 166.

C/G/LH's Person wins first match at St. Croix Falls

At St. Croix Falls, Braeden Person won his first match of the day for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe before falling in his final two at 152 pounds at the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.

Amery earned the top team spot with 209.5 points with the Wolfpack taking 20th (2).

Girls Basketball

Lake Holcombe 72, Eau Claire Immanuel 66

At Eau Claire, the Chieftains jumped out to a 37-27 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win over the Lancers.

Karly Kirkman scored a game-high 22 points for the Chieftains (8-5). Brooke Lechleitner and Emma Lechleitner added 16 and 15 points, respectively, in the win.

Riley Naumann had 19 points for the Lancers (5-5).

