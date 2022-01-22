Saturday Prep Roundup: Cadott wrestling wins Raider Challenge team championship

ARCADIA — The Cadott wrestling team crowned three champions on Saturday as the Hornets earned a team championship at the Raider Challenge.
Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight classes to lead the way as the Hornets finished with 464 points to edge La Crosse Aquinas (450) and St. Croix Central (446.5) atop the team leaderboard.
Sonnentag took the title at 126 pounds with a pair of first-minute pinfalls in the preliminary rounds before earning two technical fall victories, lastly defeating G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Jackson Blaken 15-0 in three minutes and 58 seconds. Drier pinned his way through the 152 preliminaries before earning an 11-3 major decision before closing his day with a 7-1 decision win over Prescott's Sam Murphy. Tegels earned pin wins in his first three matches to advance to the championship match where he won with a 5-0 decision against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Bradyn Lockington.
Logan Harel, Kaleb Sonnentag and Cole Pfeiffer were each second for Cadott. Harel used two pin wins, one decision and a technical fall at 120 to advance to the finals where he fell by 6-0 decision to St. Croix Central's Teague Holzer. Kaleb Sonnentag scored one pin, one major decision and one decision at 138 before falling by 12-0 major decision against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Tanner Andersen in the championship match. Two major decisions and a pinfall advanced Pfeiffer to the championship match at 160 where he was bested in an 11-4 decision to Aquinas' Calvin Hargrove.
The Cadott girls basketball team dealt Osseo-Fairchild its first defeat of the season on Tuesday in a 66-61 Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph. Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points including four 3-pointers in the victory for the Hornets.
David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational. Chi-Hi's Connor Bruhn and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective classes.
The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team picked up its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season Thursday and did so at a rival's expense, besting Cadott 63-41. Lily Hoel and Jessica Hazuga each scored 17 points for the Orioles.
The Bloomer boys basketball team dealt Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Fall Creek its first league loss of the season Friday with a 47-38 victory. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks and Connor Crane added 11 points.
Carsen Hause scored the first 10 of his game-high 20 points early as the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team bested Cadott 55-39 on Friday evening. The win moves the Orioles into a tie atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Fall Creek.