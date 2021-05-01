Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball splits doubleheader with Marshfield

Lake Holcombe/Cornell broke out the bats in the second game, scoring at least three runs in each inning of the win over the Buccaneers. Kaden Crank homered, scored three runs and drove in two for the Knights (1-3). Colton Minnick, Ewer, Trent Nitek and Dylan Bowen each had two hits while Minnick drove in two.

Bowen allowed one earned run in four innings to earn the win while striking out nine.

Softball

Chi-Hi 1-1 in Stevens Point

At Stevens Point, the Cardinals lost to Stevens Point 5-3 and defeated Wisconsin Rapids 9-8.

Hannah Aldrich struck out four batters in a complete-game effort in game one against the Panthers. Maddy Bauer had two hits, two steals and a run batted in, Basia Olson doubled twice and Makenna Johnson had two hits and drove in one for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a victory over the Red Raiders. Madyson Baker homered and drove in two, Sophie Robinson had two hits and scored twice, Paige Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Maddy Bauer had a double among her two hits with a run batted in for the Cardinals (3-1).

Stevens Point Pacelli 12, McDonell 6