Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball splits doubleheader with Marshfield

The Chi-Hi baseball team split a doubleheader against Marshfield on Saturday at Casper Park, winning the first game 2-1 before suffering a 9-5 defeat in game two.
Will Jacobsen put together a strong start on the mound in the victory, striking out six while allowing five hits and one walk in a complete-game win. Karson Bowe was 2-for-3 with a run batted in, Owen Krista doubled and scored a run and Ben Steinmetz had a double and an RBI.
Seven runs in the second inning of game two helped the Tigers rally for the split. Caleb Gardow homered and doubled while driving in three, Steinmetz added two more hits and three runs scored and Grady Fredrick had two hits including a double for the Cardinals (2-2).
Marathon 7, Cadott 2
At Marathon, the Hornets fell in a nonconference contest.
Tristan Drier had two hits and struck out a pair as the losing pitcher for Cadott (1-1).
Ryan Sonnentag finished 2-for-3 with a run batted in.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1-1 at Prentice
At Prentice, the Knights fell to Butternut 22-5 in three innings before earning the their first victory of the season with a 15-4 win over the hosts in four innings.
Max Sauerwein doubled and Cead Ewer drove in a run for the Knights against Butternut, who scored 14 runs in the second inning.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell broke out the bats in the second game, scoring at least three runs in each inning of the win over the Buccaneers. Kaden Crank homered, scored three runs and drove in two for the Knights (1-3). Colton Minnick, Ewer, Trent Nitek and Dylan Bowen each had two hits while Minnick drove in two.
Bowen allowed one earned run in four innings to earn the win while striking out nine.
Softball
Chi-Hi 1-1 in Stevens Point
At Stevens Point, the Cardinals lost to Stevens Point 5-3 and defeated Wisconsin Rapids 9-8.
Hannah Aldrich struck out four batters in a complete-game effort in game one against the Panthers. Maddy Bauer had two hits, two steals and a run batted in, Basia Olson doubled twice and Makenna Johnson had two hits and drove in one for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally to a victory over the Red Raiders. Madyson Baker homered and drove in two, Sophie Robinson had two hits and scored twice, Paige Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Maddy Bauer had a double among her two hits with a run batted in for the Cardinals (3-1).
Stevens Point Pacelli 12, McDonell 6
At Stevens Point, the Cardinals doubled up the Macks in a nonconference game.
Kennedy Willi led McDonell (0-1) with three doubles while driving in three. Aubrey Dorn and Maggie Craker also doubled while Morgan Wirtz had a triple for the Macks.
Kait Ortmann struck out a pair in six innings pitched.