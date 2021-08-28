Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys cross country finishes second at season-opening Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys cross country team opened the season with a strong second-place effort as a team at the Husky Invitational at the Eau Claire City Wells.

The Cardinals finished with 74 total team points, just behind Eau Claire Memorial (68) for the top spot and just ahead of Menomonie (76) for the runner-up position.

Overall Chi-Hi had three of the top-nine finishers led by Lukas Wagner in third place with a time of 17 minutes, 12.1 seconds as he edged out fellow senior Henry Czupryna of Hudson by .7 seconds for the position. Ryan Beranek wasn't far behind in sixth place with a time of 17:27.3 and sophomore Benjamin Cihasky was ninth as he completed the course in 17:39.

Chase Kline finished 23rd and Ian Simetosky came home 33rd to round out the scoring competitors for the Cardinals. Osceola's Quinn McDonald finished in first place individually, more than a full minute ahead of Eau Claire Memorial's Will Sylvester for the top spot.

Haley Mason ran to a seventh-place finish to lead the Chi-Hi girls, finishing with a time of 20:08.4. Freshman Abby Merconti came home 19th, sophomore Jordan Chen was 25th, sophomore Ireland McQuillan was 45th and freshman Lizzy Dallas finished 57th as the Cardinals were sixth in team scoring with a 150.