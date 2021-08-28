Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys cross country finishes second at season-opening Husky Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys cross country team opened the season with a strong second-place effort as a team at the Husky Invitational at the Eau Claire City Wells.
The Cardinals finished with 74 total team points, just behind Eau Claire Memorial (68) for the top spot and just ahead of Menomonie (76) for the runner-up position.
Overall Chi-Hi had three of the top-nine finishers led by Lukas Wagner in third place with a time of 17 minutes, 12.1 seconds as he edged out fellow senior Henry Czupryna of Hudson by .7 seconds for the position. Ryan Beranek wasn't far behind in sixth place with a time of 17:27.3 and sophomore Benjamin Cihasky was ninth as he completed the course in 17:39.
Chase Kline finished 23rd and Ian Simetosky came home 33rd to round out the scoring competitors for the Cardinals. Osceola's Quinn McDonald finished in first place individually, more than a full minute ahead of Eau Claire Memorial's Will Sylvester for the top spot.
Haley Mason ran to a seventh-place finish to lead the Chi-Hi girls, finishing with a time of 20:08.4. Freshman Abby Merconti came home 19th, sophomore Jordan Chen was 25th, sophomore Ireland McQuillan was 45th and freshman Lizzy Dallas finished 57th as the Cardinals were sixth in team scoring with a 150.
Menomonie earned the top team finish with 55 points and Mustang senior Isabella Jacobsen won the race in 18:11.3.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi second at UW-Stout Sprawl
At Menomonie, the Cardinals went 2-1 to finish in second place overall at the UW-Stout Sprawl.
The Cardinals defeated Mosinee (27-29, 25-20, 15-7) and Menomonie (25-17, 25-17) before falling to River Falls (21-25, 16-25) in the championship game.
Sophie Robinson led the Cardinals (10-1) offensively with 22 kills, followed by 20 from Paige Steinmetz. Robinson also had six aces and 16 digs. Maddie Hunt had five blocks, Steinmetz led with 30 digs while Sami Perlberg chipped in with 24 digs. Maddy Bauer had 69 assists for the Cards.
Bloomer second at UW-Whitewater invite
At Whitewater, the Blackhawks finished with a 6-2 record to take second place at the UW-Whitewater Volleyball Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Bloomer earned victories over Jeffferson, St. Joseph (Kenosha), Bay Port, Whitewater, Union Grove and Waterloo while falling to Union Grove and McFarland.
Lexi Post led Bloomer with 55 kills over the two days and Bella Seibel had 44. Amelia Herrick had a team-best 85 assists while Madison Faschingbauer had 53 digs and Seibel chipped in with 40.
Football
Cadott 6, Pittsville 0 (OT)
At Pittsville, Tegan Ritter's 25-yard walkoff touchdown run lifted the Hornets past the Panthers.
Ritter had a game-high 57 rushing yards on seven carries for Cadott (1-1).
The Hornets and Pittsville each had 142 yards of total offense.
Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7
At Stanley, the Orioles scored the final 35 points in a nonconference win over the Red Raiders.
Carsen Hause finished 9-for-16 with 186 passing yards and three touchdown throws for the Orioles (2-0). Two of those touchdown tosses went to Cooper Nichols as the receiver had six catches for 100 yards and two scores. Brady Potaczek had the other touchdown and hauled in two catches for 50 yards.
Nichols and Hause each added a scoring run on the ground as Hause had a team-high 40 yards.
Matt Annis ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries for Marathon (0-2).