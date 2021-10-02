Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys soccer shuts out Arcadia

ARCADIA — The Chi-Hi boys soccer team earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Arcadia on Saturday afternoon.

JJ Bowe scored twice for the Cardinals (3-7-1) while Ethan Sarauer added a goal of his own in the win.

Sarauer and Sean Berg each had one assist and Steel Brooke made 10 saves in net for the shutout.

Cross Country

Cadott's Weir, Stanley-Boyd's Schesel third in Altoona

At Eau Claire, Peter Weir and Janelle Schesel finished third in their respective races at a meet hosted by the Railroaders at the Tower Ridge Ski Trails.

Weir was third in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 32.8, just behind Eau Claire Immanuel's Andrew Lau in second (17:32.4) and Ellsworth's Alex Pazdernik (17:05.8) in first. Wyatt Wellner (28th) and Ewan Weir (33rd) were Cadott's other leaders as the Hornets were sixth as a team with 140 points. Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski finished in eighth place (18:45.6) and was one of three Orioles in the top 13, followed by Zach Haas in 10th and Lukas Milas in 13th. Reece Trunkel finished 24th and Dale Sayles came home 32nd as Stanley-Boyd was third as a team with 83 points with Altoona (44) winning. Thorp/Gilman finished seventh in team scoring with 157 points, led by Luke Schraufnagel (19th) and Braxton Starck (29th).

Schesel finished third in the girls race in 22:28.5 as Augusta's Bailey Peterson was victorious (20:13.0) and Altoona's Greta Peters took second (21:49.9). Adyson Gustafson (19th) and Alexa Liszewski (21st) were Stanley-Boyd's other runners as the Orioles ran incomplete. Shaynie Zarza (fourth, 23:07.9), Madelyn Windl (ninth) and Kate Schraufnagel (12th) led Thorp/Gilman in a fourth-place team effort with 64 points as Augusta (46) won. Mia Weggen was 27th for the Cadott girls, who ran incomplete.

