Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer beats Mosinee, ends 22-game winless streak

WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi girls soccer team snapped a 22-game winless streak on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Mosinee in the first of two games at a quad hosted by Wausau West.
Jacklyn Oldroyd, Gabi Sweitzer and Grace Ritzinger each scored in the victory for the Cardinals while Haley Mason assisted on two of the three goals. Those were the first varsity goals for Oldroyd, Sweitzer and Ritzinger.
Mallory Colle made six saves in net for the Cardinals, who lost to Wausau West 8-0 in the second game of the day.
Softball
McDonell 0-2 at C-FC
At Fountain City, the Macks fell in games to Prescott 13-3 and Cochrane-Fountain City 8-7.
Maggie Craker was 2-for-3 with a run scored and run batted in for the Macks in the five-inning loss to the Cardinals to start the day.
Josie Witkowski finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in against the Pirates in game two. Morgan Wirtz had three hits and two runs batted in and Craker had two doubles and two runs scored while Katie Ruf and Emma Stelter had two hits apiece before Cochrane-Fountain City won on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.
Bloomer 23-18, Ladysmith 1-0
At Bloomer, Calley Olson and Emily Kuehl dominated on the mound in a pair of Heart O'North wins.
The Blackhawks scored six runs in the first and 17 in the second in picking up a 23-1 win in three innings in game one. Calley Olson allowed one earned run and struck out six in the circle and doubled twice and drove in three at the plate. Laikyn Maidment and Delany Zwiefelhofer each homered as Maidment drove in four with her three hits and Zwiefelhofer added a double and four RBIs in her 4-for-4 performance. Kuehl was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five runs batted in.
Kuehl tossed four perfect innings in the second game, an 18-0 win in four innings. Kuehl also doubled and tripled at the plate as she drove in five. Olson and Zwiefelhofer each had two doubles and had two RBIs apiece. Tori Jenneman was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Thorp 15, Stratford 0
At Thorp, the Cardinals blanked the Tigers.
Kaytlyn Stunkel and Megan Drost were each 3-for-4 for the Cardinals and combined for five runs batted in while each having one double. Ava Teclaw finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, Trysta Leech had two hits and Elizabeth Vetterkind was 2-for-2 in the win.
Leech and Alexa Hanson teamed up to throw five scoreless innings in the circle for the Cardinals.
Baseball
Bloomer 10-22, Ladysmith 0-1
At Ladysmith, the Blackhawks blasted the Lumberjacks in both games of a Heart O'North Conference doubleheader.
Four runs in the first and fourth innings helped Bloomer take the first game 10-0 in five innings. Connor Crane and Cole Schwab each homered for Bloomer with Crane driving in five. Keegan Yohnk doubled and Ethan Rothbauer tripled with Crane, Jay Ryder and Jack Strand each stealing two bases. Strand tossed four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts before Crane threw a scoreless fifth.
Twelve runs in the opening inning of game two set the tone in a 22-1 victory in five innings. Yohnk had two doubles andd rove in five while Jackson Simmons was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in of his own. Crane added two more hits, two runs scored and three runs batted in and Marcus Harelstad tripled while driving home two runs. Rothbauer and Yohnk teamed up to strike out four in allowing zero earned runs on the mound.
Boys Tennis
Eau Claire North 6, Chi-Hi 1
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals earned a singles win against the Huskies.
Sean Martin scored a victory at No. 1 singles, picking up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Eau Claire North's Dominic Yang.