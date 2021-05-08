Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer beats Mosinee, ends 22-game winless streak

At Bloomer, Calley Olson and Emily Kuehl dominated on the mound in a pair of Heart O'North wins.

The Blackhawks scored six runs in the first and 17 in the second in picking up a 23-1 win in three innings in game one. Calley Olson allowed one earned run and struck out six in the circle and doubled twice and drove in three at the plate. Laikyn Maidment and Delany Zwiefelhofer each homered as Maidment drove in four with her three hits and Zwiefelhofer added a double and four RBIs in her 4-for-4 performance. Kuehl was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five runs batted in.

Kuehl tossed four perfect innings in the second game, an 18-0 win in four innings. Kuehl also doubled and tripled at the plate as she drove in five. Olson and Zwiefelhofer each had two doubles and had two RBIs apiece. Tori Jenneman was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thorp 15, Stratford 0

At Thorp, the Cardinals blanked the Tigers.

Kaytlyn Stunkel and Megan Drost were each 3-for-4 for the Cardinals and combined for five runs batted in while each having one double. Ava Teclaw finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, Trysta Leech had two hits and Elizabeth Vetterkind was 2-for-2 in the win.