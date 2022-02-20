Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi gynmastics second at Big Rivers Conference championships

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi gymnastics team finished in second place on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference championships.

The Cardinals earned a score of 136.75 points, second to Eau Claire North/Memorial with 136.775.

Ella Spaeth tied for fourth place all-around with a combined score of 34.75, led third place on the balance beam (8.95) and ties for third on the uneven bars (8.325) and vault (9.1). Ava Krista was sixth all-around (34.2) with a fourth-place finish in the floor exercise (8.925), sixth on the uneven bars (9.275) and tie for sixth on the vault (8.95).

Lilly Schultz finished one spot behind Krista all-around in seventh (34.025) with a tie for third on the uneven bars (8.325) and tie for 10th on the vault (8.7). Reagan Palichat came home 11th all-around (32.9), led by a tie for eighth place on the uneven bars (8.175). Riley Hinke tied for eighth on the balance beam (8.65) and was 15th all-around (32.375).

Eau Claire North/Memorials' Emma Loen was first all-around with a cumulative score of 35.95.

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi's Beranek 24th at state

At Waukesha, Ryan Beranek finished 24th for the Chi-Hi boys swim team at the Division 1 state championships.

Beranek was 24th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute 4.70 seconds.

Hartland Arrowhead's Lance Johnson won the event with a time of 54.91 seconds.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 60, Spencer 29

At Osseo, the Macks rolled to a win in the Cloverbelt Crossover.

Lauryn Deetz scored 20 points, Emily Cooper added 13 points and Marley Hughes finished with 11 points for the Macks (20-3).

Heavyn Kind had 11 points for Spencer (17-7).

