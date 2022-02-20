Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi gynmastics second at Big Rivers Conference championships

MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi gymnastics team finished in second place on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference championships.
The Cardinals earned a score of 136.75 points, second to Eau Claire North/Memorial with 136.775.
Ella Spaeth tied for fourth place all-around with a combined score of 34.75, led third place on the balance beam (8.95) and ties for third on the uneven bars (8.325) and vault (9.1). Ava Krista was sixth all-around (34.2) with a fourth-place finish in the floor exercise (8.925), sixth on the uneven bars (9.275) and tie for sixth on the vault (8.95).
Lilly Schultz finished one spot behind Krista all-around in seventh (34.025) with a tie for third on the uneven bars (8.325) and tie for 10th on the vault (8.7). Reagan Palichat came home 11th all-around (32.9), led by a tie for eighth place on the uneven bars (8.175). Riley Hinke tied for eighth on the balance beam (8.65) and was 15th all-around (32.375).
Eau Claire North/Memorials' Emma Loen was first all-around with a cumulative score of 35.95.
The Cadott girls basketball team earned its 18th victory of the season on Thursday with a 47-30 win over Marshfield Columbus in their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup. Elly Eiler scored 19 points to lead the Hornets with Lauryn Goettl adding 12 points in the victory.
The Fall Creek boys basketball team held off Stanley-Boyd for a 53-52 double overtime victory on Friday evening to earn the outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in an instant class contest.
Improved consistency in his sophomore season has helped Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe sophomore Troy Duellman take a big step forward including last Saturday's Division 3 regional championship at 145 pounds.