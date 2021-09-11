Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball wins Merrill Invitational

MERRILL — The Chi-Hi volleyball team took home the Merrill Invitational tournament championship on Saturday after an unbeaten performance.

The Cardinals defeated Merrill (25-9, 25-17), Tomahawk (25-13, 23-25, 15-13), Marathon (25-11, 25-16) and Northland Pines (25-12, 25-14) on their way to the championship.

Sami Perlberg had a team-high 29 kills and was one of four Cardinals (15-1) with at least 20, joined by Sophie Robinson (24), Paige Steinmetz (23) and Maddie Hunt (20). Steinmetz led the team with 10 aces while Maddy Bauer had eight ace serves.

Bauer also had 92 assists while Steinmetz and Perlberg led the Cardinals with 33 and 28 digs, respectively. Robinson added five blocks for the Cardinals.

Stanley-Boyd finished third after winning three of four matchups. The Orioles beat Merrill (25-9, 25-29) and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (25-12, 25-20) while also falling to Merrill (16-25, 23-25) before beating Tomahawk (25-5, 25-19) to take third.

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (9-1) with 34 kills and was named to the all-tournament team. Kayte Licht had nine kills and 20 aces, Lily Hoel was second on the team with 20 kills and 13 blocks and Avery Vait had 31 assists and 12 aces.

