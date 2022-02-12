Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Beranek wins Division 1 sectional title in 100-yard breaststroke

HUDSON — Chi-Hi senior Ryan Beranek captured a Division 1 sectional boys swimming championship on Saturday in the 100-yard breaststroke to advance to next week's Division 1 state championships.

Beranek won the event with a time of one minute, 2.94 seconds to beat Stevens Point's Kyle Franz (1:03.88) and Hudson's Brady Wainionpaa (1:04.14) and will be in action next Saturday afternoon at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium in Waukesha.

Beranek also was a part of the team's 200 medley relay team with Erik Petrowski, Rowan Rinick and Noah Duex that finished in fifth place. Beranek was sixth in the 200 freestyle with Rinick taking 10th. Petrowski was fifth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly while teaming up with Rinick, Luke McIntyre and Beranek to finish sixth in the 400 freestyle relay.

As a team Chi-Hi was seventh with 164 team points as Hudson (407) bested the Eau Claire Alliance (348) for the top spot.

Girls Hockey

Fox Cities 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Neenah, a late goal lifted the Stars past the Sabers.

Brianna Buonincontro and Paige Steinmetz each scored for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (12-11) with Kasandra Herr making 28 saves.

Maleiyah Streck scored with less than two minutes left for the Stars (19-3-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0