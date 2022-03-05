Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Hinke ties for eighth on balance beam at Division 1 state gymnastics championships

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke capped her gymnastics career with a strong showing at Saturday's Division 1 state championships, finishing in a tie for eighth place on the balance beam.

Hinke logged a score of 9.05 to tie with Sun Prairie's Sofia Clark for the spot as Hartford's Clara Kenney finished first at 9.55. Freshman Ava Krista tied for 14th on the vault (9.233) and Lilly Schultz was 19th on the uneven bars (8.3) in individual competition for the Cardinals.

Krista and Schultz also competed all-around with Krista finishing 19th (34.416) and Schultz taking 24th (33.05) as Verona/Madison Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht finished first with a combined score of 38.116.

Franklin/Muskego won the team competition with a score of 147.682 to best Verona/Edgewood (144.399) and Arrowhead (142.5) for the top team position.

Boys Basketball

Athens 45, McDonell 34

At Athens, the Bluejays bested the Macks in a Division 5 regional final.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 15 points and Canan Huss added 10 in defeat for the Macks (13-14).

Athens (21-6) advances to face Turtle Lake on Thursday at Eau Claire North in the sectional semifinals.

