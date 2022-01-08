Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Hughes third at Bluejay Challenge

MERRILL — David Hughes finished in third place at 126 pounds on Saturday to lead the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the Bluejay Challenge.

Hughes won three of his four matches on the day, scoring two pinfall wins to advance to the semifinals where he fell by a 5-4 decision to Prairie du Chien's Ryder Koenig. Hughes recovered to beat Saint Croix Central's Will Schmitt by a 14-7 decision to earn third place.

Jonathan Krager took fourth for the Cardinals at 138. Krager won his first two matches of the day by pinfall in the first period before falling by decision and pin in his final two matchups of the tournament. Xander Neal was fifth at 132 with four wins on the day including two by pinfall, Andrew McGraw earned sixth at 145 with a 3-2 record and Iverson Beckwith finished eighth at 113 for the Cardinals.

As a team Chi-Hi was ninth out of 17 with 199 points as Wausau West (505) bested Saint Croix Central (432) for first place.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 42, Barron 39

At Barron, the Blackhawks battled back from a 24-20 halftime deficit to earn a nonconference win.

Abby Iverson led Bloomer (5-4) with 17 points while Danielle Latz added 13 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Macey Herrman had 14 points for Barron (5-4).

