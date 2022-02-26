Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Krista, Hinke and Schultz advance to Division 1 state gymnastics championships

MARSHFIELD — Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke and freshmen Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz each advanced to next Saturday's Division 1 state gymnastics championships by virtue of top-five finishes at Saturday's sectional.

Krista is moving on all-around and in the vault, Schultz advanced all-around and on the uneven bars and Hinke qualified on the balance beam.

The freshman Krista took third all-around with a score of 34.65, a score led by her tying with Eau Claire's Annabella Campbell for second place on the vault (9.35) and finishing second on the uneven bars (8.425). Fellow freshman Schultz was fifth all-around (34.325) as she edged out Marshfield's Hanna Merkel (34.2) for the final advancement spot. Schultz took fifth on the uneven bars (8.475) and tied for eighth on the balance beam (8.35).

The senior Hinke is heading to her second state championships after finishing fourth on the balance beam (8.5).

As a team the Cardinals were fourth with a score of 134.2 as Holmen (139.325) and Eau Claire (135.85) finished first and second, respectively, to move on as a team. The state championships take place next Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 58, Clear Lake 33

At McDonell, the Macks rolled to a Division 5 regional championship.

Lauryn Deetz scored a team-high 16 points for the Macks (23-3), who advance to play Prairie Farm on Thursday in the sectional semifinals after the Panthers defeated Gilman. Emily Cooper added 12 points and Aubrey Dorn scored 10 in the win.

Maddie Rosen scored 11 points for the Warriors.

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 58, Neillsville 53

At Neillsville, the Orioles earned a Cloverbelt Crossover win over the Warriors.

Brady Potaczek led the way for Stanley-Boyd (15-8) with a team-high 17 points and was one of four Orioles to finish with at least 11 points. Henry Hoel and Carsen Hause scored 13 points each and Lucas Smith added 11 points including three 3-pointers in the win.

Andrew Brown had 27 points for Neillsville (17-7) in the battle of second-place teams in the Western and Eastern Cloverbelt Conferences.

