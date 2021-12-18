Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Spaeth, Krista finish second, third all-around at Peppermint Twist invitational

TOMAH — Ella Spaeth and Ava Krista finished second and third, respectively, all-around for the Chi-Hi gymnastics team on Saturday at the Peppermint Twist Invitational.

Spaeth was second with a total score of 34.6 points while Krista was third with 34.4 as Sparta's Ella Hemker took first all-around with 36.75.

Spaeth finished third on the uneven bars (8.7), fourth on the vault (8.85), tied for fourth in the floor exercise (8.75) and tied for eighth on the balance beam (8.3). Krista came home third on the vault (8.875), fourth on the balance beam (8.975), ninth in the uneven bars (8.05) and tied for 10th in the floor exercise (8.5)

Audriana Whitcome was 11th on the balance beam, Emily Pomietlo finished tied for 15th on the vault and Isabella Biederman was 18th in the floor exercise for the Cardinals as Chi-Hi finished third as a team with a score of 129.325 with Marshfield (135.95) and Sparta (135) taking first and second, respectively.

Wrestling

Cadott wins Tomahawk Duals

At Tomahawk, the Hornets won both matchups at the Tomahawk Duals.

The Hornets defeated Weyauwega-Fremont 62-18 and Tomahawk 45-34 in an unbeaten day.

Kaleb Lodahl (106 pounds), Brayden Sonnentag (132), Nick Fasbender (138), Kaleb Sonnentag (145), Tristan Drier (152), Cole Pfeiffer (160), Axel Tegels (195) and Gavin Tegels (220) each won both of their matchups to lead the Hornets in the victory.

Krizan second at 182 for C/G/LH

At Auburndale, Julian Krizan finished in second place at 182 for the Wolfpack.

Krizan earned two pinfall victories to advance to the finals where he fell by pinfall to Auburndale's Sloan Welch. Troy Duellman came home third for the Wolfpack at 145 with a major decision win in the quarterfinals before rebounding from semifinal defeat with a decision victory over Eau Claire North's Carson Duerkop for third.

Wyatt Wulff finished in sixth place at 220 to lead Thorp/Owen-Withee.

Crandon won the team championship with 374 points with Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 11th (137) and Thorp/Owen-Withee 14th (98).

Boys Hockey

River Falls 6, RAM 2

At River Falls, four goals in the third period helped the Wildcats earn a win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell.

Ben Biskupski scored a second-period goal with an assist from Evan Eckes and Jackson Jones to help R/A/M trail 2-1 entering the third before the Wildcats scored four straight goals in a five-minute stretch to put the game out of reach. Sam Knickerbocker added a goal late in the game on an assist from Biskupski.

Austin Harer scored twice for River Falls (3-4).

Brecken Hagen made 46 saves in net for R/A/M (1-5).

