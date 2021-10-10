Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Wagner wins Old Abe Invitational

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner ran to victory on Saturday morning, taking the top spot for the Cardinal cross country team at the Old Abe Invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at South Middle School.

The Chi-Hi senior won the race in a tight finish, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 15.9 seconds to edge Osceola's Quinn McDonald by three tenths of a second (16:16.2). McDonell's Dan Anderson was third with a time of 16:34.9.

Ryan Beranek finished 12th for Chi-Hi, Kansas Smith was 49th, Benjamin Cihasky came home 52nd and Jake Mason was 62nd as the other scoring runners for the Cardinals in a fourth-place effort as a team with 173 points. Eddie Mittermeyer (34th), Corbin Holm (68th), Cooper Mittermeyer (74th) and Keagan Galvez (83th) were the other top-five finishers for the Macks, who were ninth as a team with 253 points as Hudson (79) won the title.

Haley Mason was eighth in the girls race to lead Chi-Hi, completing the course in 19:52.7 as Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen was victorious in 18:04.7. Jordan Chen (36th), Abby Merconti (46th), Ireland McQuillan (51st) and Lizzy Dallas (74th) were the complete scoring lineup for the Cards as they were seventh with 214 points and Menomonie rolled to the team crown with 55 points.

Eva Bushman (92nd), Christie Abbe (95th), Ellen Matott (104th), Gretta Sokup (113th) and Olivia Clark (117th) were the top finishers for McDonell with the Macks taking 18th with 498 points.

Volleyball

Chi-Hi wins Digging in the Dells invite

At Wisconsin Dells, the Cardinals went 4-0 to win the Digging in the Dells Invitational.

Maddy Bauer had 98 assists and 11 aces to lead the Cardinals (34-1). Sophie Robinson (32), Paige Steinmetz (24) and Sami Perlberg (23) led the offense in kills with Steinmetz and Robinson having eight aces apiece. Maddie Hunt had four blocks and Ella Hutzler and Perlberg each had 44 digs to lead on the day.

Stanley-Boyd wins Somerset tourney

At Somerset, the Orioles won all five matches to take first place at a tournament hosted by the Spartans.

Stanley-Boyd defeated Shell Lake (25-20, 25-11), Boyceville (25-12, 25-9), Somerset (26-24, 25-18), Elmwood/Plum City (25-13, 25-19) and Ashland (25-16, 22-25, 15-10) to take first. Avery Vait and Kaden Drehmel led the way on offense for the Orioles (20-7) with 64 and 40 assists, respectively. Lily Hoel had 30 kills and 10 blocks and Emily Brenner led with 64 kills.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 2, Superior 1

At Superior, the Cardinals earned a nonconference win over the Spartans.

Landon Brunke and Ethan Faschingbauer each scored a goal and Steel Brooke made five saves in net for the Cards (5-8-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0