Saturday Prep Roundup: Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Person wins Lakeland Conference wrestling title at 152 pounds

LUCK — Braeden Person won a Lakeland Conference championship for the Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe wrestling team at 152 pounds on Saturday.

Person (26-12) finished first in his weight class after scoring a pinfall win against Bruce's Johnny Jacobs in the semifinals and defeating Shell Lake's Brockton Naessen by 5-2 decision in the championship match.

Troy Duellman (27-10) finished second at 145 for the Wolfpack, winning his semifinal contest over Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren's Brandon Lucas by an 8-1 decision before being pinned by Clear Lake's Tyler Sunday late in the championship match. Preston Fredrickson (16-10) took third at 126 after overcoming a semifinal loss to win his last two matches for third.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe was seventh as a team with 49.5 points as Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren won the team championship with 181 points.

Boys Swimming

Chi-Hi's Beranek wins 100-yard breaststroke title

At Superior, Ryan Beranek finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Big Rivers Conference championships.

Erik Petrowski finished second in the 50 freestyle and was sixth in the 100 butterfly, the 200 medley relay team took fourth and Beranek was also seventh in the 200 freestyle for the Cardinals.

As a team Chi-Hi finished in fifth place with 204 points as Hudson won the title with 643.

Boys Basketball

Menomonie 80, Chi-Hi 65

At Menomonie, the Mustangs outscored the Cardinals in the second half by a 42-29 margin in a Big Rivers win.

Mason Monarski led Chi-Hi (2-17, 2-9) with 24 points and added 24 rebounds and Keion Twyman added 14 points.

The combination of Noah Feddersen and Reed Styer was hard to handle, combining for 56 points with Feddersen scoring 30 while pulling down 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (9-10, 4-7).

