Saturday Prep Roundup: Frenette's goal in double OT lifts Chippewa Falls/Menomonie past Wisconsin Valley Union

MENOMONIE — Addie Frenette's goal just shy of five minutes into double overtime was the difference on Saturday as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team earned a 3-2 victory over Wisconsin Valley Union.

Frenette's goal came at the four-minute, 57-second mark as the game winner to compete the comeback after the Sabers fell behind 2-0 in the first period.

Paige Steinmetz scored the first goal for the Sabers after Wisconsin Valley Union netted two goals of their own on the power play to take an early 2-0 lead.

Tessa Leisses tied the game in the third period at two with her goal before the two teams went to overtime and eventually double overtime where Frenette scored the winner.

Kasnandra Herr made 15 saves for the Sabers.

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi's Krista ninth all-around at Holmen

At Holmen, Ava Krista finished ninth all-around for the Cardinals.

Krista was ninth with a score of 34.55 after finishing tied for seventh on the beam (9), tied for eighth on the vault (8.7), tied for 11th on the bars (7.975) and 12th in the floor exercise (8.875). Ella Spaeth was 13th all-around, led by a tie for eighth on the bars and a 10th-place finish in the floor exercise.

Reagan Palichat finished 14th all-around including a ninth-place effort on the bars (8.075) and 10th on the beam (8.8). Lilly Schultz finished 15th all-around, a performance that included a sixth on the bars (8.2) and Riley Hinke tied for 14th on the vault.

As a team the Cardinals were fourth with a score of 135.75 as Holmen (142.35) and Sparta (137.55) were first and second, respectively.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 1, University School of Milwaukee 1

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals and Wildcats skated to a tie.

Owen Krista scored for the Cardinals (6-7-1) in the third period to tie the game on an assist from Ben Carlson. Sam Anderson scored for the Wildcats (7-5-1) in the first period.

Bridger Fixmer made 30 saves in net for Chi-Hi.

Wrestling

Rothbauer, Blanchard win in Ladysmith

At Ladysmith, Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Luke Blanchard each won their weight classes for the Raptors.

Blanchard finished first at 152 pounds while Rothbauer was tops at 160 as were unbeaten on the day. Blanchard used two pinfalls to advance to the finals where he defeated Cameron's Tommy Quinn by a 5-2 decision. Rothbauer utilized a pinfall and decision to make the finals where he earned a pinfall win in 3:34 over Cumberland's Josh Simon.

Alex Poirier took third for Bloomer/Colfax at 145, winning two of his three matches as he overcame a semifinal loss by pinfall to edge Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman by a 4-2 decision for third place. Ethan Rubenzer was fourth at 170 as he won two of his four matches on the day.

Duellman finished fourth for the Wolfpack with two pinfall wins before falling in the semifinals and third-place match.

Reedsville won the team championship with 463 points over Cameron (424) with Bloomer/Colfax sixth (254) and Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 18th (36).

