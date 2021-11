Saturday Prep Roundup: Gresham edges Stanley-Boyd girls basketball

SCHOFIELD — Gresham edged the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team 63-61 on Saturday in a nonconference matchup.

Leslie Derks and Lily Hoel each scored 14 points for the Orioles (0-4) while Kayte Licht added 13 points and Jessica Hazuga scored 10 points in defeat.

Valarie Cerveny led all scorers with 25 points as Gresham (2-0) outscored the Orioles by a 39-34 margin in the second half.

Boys Hockey

Madison Edgewood 5, Chi-Hi 1

At Verona, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference matchup.

Edgewood scored three goals in the second period to take control after a scoreless first period. Cody Menzel scored twice to lead the way for Edgewood (1-1).

Bryer Niblett scored on an assist from Isaac Small in the third period for the Cardinals (0-2). Bridger Fixmer made 37 saves in net for the Cards.

Boys Basketball

Wausau Newman 81, Stanley-Boyd 64

At Wausau, the Orioles fell to the Cardinals in a nonconference bird battle.

