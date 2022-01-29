Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball knocks off state-ranked Marshfield Columbus

The McDonell boys basketball team knocked off state-ranked Marshfield Columbus 59-49 on Saturday afternoon at McDonell.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 21 points including five 3-pointers for the Macks (8-10). Canan Huss added 15 points and Joe Janus scored 13 as McDonell raced out to a 28-19 lead on the way to the win.

Emmitt Konieczny had 13 points for the Dons (13-3), who were ranked second in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll.

Rice Lake 67, Chi-Hi 66 (OT)

At Rice Lake, the Warriors edged the Cardinals by the slimmest of margins in overtime of a Big Rivers contest.

Mason Monarski scored 23 points for the Cardinals and was joined in double figures by Christian Crumbaker with 13 points, Kansas Smith scoring 12 points and Jackson Tomczak with 11.

Tyler Orr had 19 points for the Warriors.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 56, Marshfield Columbus 24

At McDonell, the Macks outscored the Dons in the second half 35-13 to pull away for a nonconference win.

Emily Cooper led the Macks with 14 points, followed by nine points for Marley Hughes and eight points by Aubrey Dorn.

Maggie Callaghan scored seven points for Marshfield Columbus.

Wrestling

Chi-Hi's Hughes, Krager fifth in Wisconsin Dells

At Wisconsin Dells, David Hughes and Jonathan Krager each finished fifth in their respective divisions at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational.

Hughes lost his first match of the day at 126 pounds before winning his final matches with two pinfall wins and one decision victory to take fifth. Krager also won three of his four matches on the day at 138 with a win by major decision, pinfall and 12-11 decision.

Austin McGraw was 3-2 at 145 with victories by decision, pinfall and sudden victory.

Brillion won the team title with 189 points while Chi-Hi tied Berlin for 14th place with 32 points.

