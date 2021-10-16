Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys cross country win fifth straight Cloverbelt Conference title as Anderson wins third consecutive individual title

FALL CREEK — The McDonell boys cross country team continued its Cloverbelt Conference domination on Saturday by winning both individual and team championships.

Dan Anderson won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 1.9 seconds to take his third straight individual race championship. As a team the Macks finished with 55 points to beat Bloomer (64) and Colby/Abbotsford (72) for the top team position.

Overall McDonell had five of the top 23 finishers starting with Anderson outdueling Bloomer's Lucas Anderson (17:23.3) and Cadott Peter Weir (17:30.7) at the front. Eddie Mittermeyer finished 14th with Paul Pfeifer 16th, Keagan Galvez in 21st and Harrison Bullard coming home 23rd to round out the scoring runners for the Macks.

“The guys ran well as a group," McDonell coach Marty Bushland said. "(We were) a little conservative. This group of kids have never raced the course and it’s got a huge hill in the middle, we were a little conservative. I was hoping for a few more guys to be all-conference but super happy with the team title and keeping the streak going.”

Anderson is the first runner in McDonell program history to win three straight conference championships with his individual title on Saturday marking the eighth straight year a McDonell boy has won the solo title.

Anders Michaelsen joined Lucas Anderson in the top five for Bloomer with a time of 18:04.2. Jaden Ryan (13th), Gavin Gehring (32nd) and Willy Bischel (36th) were the other top-five runners to score for the Blackhawks. Stanley-Boyd finished fourth with 78 points, boosted by three runners taking top-nine spots. Zach Haas (seventh), Breckin Burzynski (eighth) and Lukas Milas (ninth) led the charge for the Orioles, each finishing in under 18:50. Reece Trunkel was 30th and Dale Sayles was 52nd for Stanley-Boyd.

Wyatt Wellner (43rd), Ewan Weir (49th), Sage Handrick (53rd) and Jake Rowe (59th) scored for the Hornets as the boys were sixth as a team with 152 points, one spot better than Thorp/Gilman in seventh with 180. Luke Schraufnagel finished 33rd for Thorp/Gilman, followed by Braxton Starck (48th), Jacob Barth (51st), Walker Horgan (54th) and Syrus Rondorf (63rd).

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza finished in eighth place with a time of 22:21.8 as Colby's Daisy Feiten won the race in 20:42.5. As a team Thorp/Gilman was fifth with 137 points, ahead of Cadott in seventh (189) and McDonell in eighth (190) while Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer each ran incomplete.

Kate Schruafnagel (23rd), Abby Krug (42nd), Pepper Rae Werner (44th) and Rachel Boehlke (47th) were the other finishes for Thorp/Gilman. Janellse Schesel earned a tenth-place finish for the Orioles, followed by Adyson Gustafson (20th) and Alexa Liszewski (25th) as the other finishers for Stanley-Boyd.

Mia Weggen was 22nd as the top finisher for the Cadott girls with Lucy Lindeman (38th), Jaycee Stephens (54th), Mozelle Walthers (57th) and Mallory Kyes (59th) finishing in the top five spots for Cadott.

Christie Abbe finished 28th for McDonell, followed by Ellen Matott (39th), Eva Bushman (40th), Olivia Clark (61st) and Maria Herron (65th).

“Some good performances on the girls side," Bushland said. "Unfortunately we were missing a couple kids with injuries. We just need to add bodies on the girls side and get the girls back to where the boys are.”

Colby rolled to the team championship with 30 points, well in front of Eau Claire Regis (57) and Fall Creek (79) in second and third, respectively.

McDonell, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp/Gilman will be among the teams to compete at next Saturday's Division 3 sectional in Boyceville. Bloomer will be in Division 2 competition in Rice Lake.

Volleyball

Cornell 1-3 at Shell Lake

At Shell Lake, the Chiefs defeated Drummond (25-15, 25-22) but fell to Unity (11-25, 18-25), Solon Springs (18-25, 25-11, 11-15) and Shell Lake (28-26, 15-25, 8-15) in a tournament hosted by the Lakers.

Michayla Turchen had 24 kills and 19 digs for the Chiefs (20-11). Jayda Turchen added 11 kills, 12 aces and 717 digs while Bralee Schroeder and Teaira Speath had 25 and 11 assists, respectively. Makya Heatherington had 18 assists, Brooke Anderson chipped in with seven aces and 26 digs and Brooke Sime had 11 aces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0