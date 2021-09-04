Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball second at La Crosse Aquinas Invitational

LA CROSSE — The McDonell volleyball team finished in second place on Saturday at an invitational hosted by La Crosse Aquinas.

The Macks defeated Onalaska Luther (25-19, 25-18), Eleva-Stru (25-18, 25-9), Baraboo (25-19, 25-21) and Elmwood/Plum City (25-16, 25-15) before falling to the host Blugolds (22-25, 18-25) in the championship game.

Destiny Baughman led McDonell (9-3) with 32 kills while adding 37 digs. Marley Hughes had 20 kills, Grace Goettl added 18 and Kait Ortmann had 28 kills and 10 aces.

Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 59 and 39 assists, respectively, while Sydney Flanagan chipped in with 24 digs and Lauryn Deetz served eight aces and had 55 digs.

Cross Country

McDonell's Anderson third at Marshfield Columbus

At Marshfield, Dan Anderson finished third overall and first among small school runners for the Macks at the Columbus Catholic Invitational.

Anderson finished the race in 17 minutes for the Macks as the team was first among small school teams with 38 points. Eddie Mittermeyer (28th), Paul Pfeifer (30th), Corbin Holm (39th) and Harrison Bullard (43rd) were the other scoring runners for the Macks.