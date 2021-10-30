Saturday Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball sweeps Mercer to advance to Division 4 state tournament

CLEAR LAKE — The McDonell volleyball team is onto the WIAA Division 4 state tournament for the fourth time in program history after winning a sectional championship on Saturday evening with a straight-set victory over Mercer on Saturday night (25-20, 25-17, 25-18).

Marley Hughes led McDonell (32-13) with 12 kills to go with four blocks. Kait Ortmann and Aubrey Dorn had 10 kills apiece and Destiny Baughman eight kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces for the Macks.

"We came out with some nerves and were down early in set one and fought back," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We stayed mentally tough and fought back to get back into that first set pretty early on and then from there we were pretty much in control. I thought we fought hard. Thinking of our journey to get to this point is impressive to me and the wins that we had to come away with in order to get to this point in order to go back to Green Bay...they fought hard."

McDonell joins Wabeno/Laona, Wonewoc-Center and Monticello as state qualifiers in Division 4. The seeds and semifinal pairings will be announced on Sunday.

Lauryn Deetz had 16 digs and two aces, Sydney Flanagan added 11 digs and four aces. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 26 and 17 assists, respectively, while Bresina also had an ace from the serving line.

The win marks the second time the Macks have advanced to the WIAA state tournament in back-to-back seasons, the first coming in 2009 and 2010 when McDonell won the title in 2009 and lost in the semifinals a season later.

"I think in order to get back to state so many things have to happen and one of the biggest ones is you have to become a team and you have to be mentally tough alongside your physical skill," Hanson said. "This group kept fighting. We had letdowns this year and they kept fighting and they pulled together and we're playing some of our best volleyball right now and we had to come away with some real big wins on our trip to Green Bay and I'm proud of them. They fought really hard to be in this position."

McDonell endured an up-and-down regular season, finishing fifth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings. McDonell won a regional title with wins over Lake Holcombe and Clayton before a five-set thriller against Eau Claire Immanuel for the regional title. The Macks earned a four-set win over Clear Lake on Thursday to advance to Saturday's sectional final.

Oconto 3, Stanley-Boyd 1

At Amherst, the Orioles won the second set but fell in four in the Division 3 sectional finals (14-25, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25).

Oconto joins Unity, Lake Country Lutheran and Howards Grove in the Division 3 state tournament field.

Girls Swimming

Chi-Hi's Watson wins two Big Rivers championships

At Chippewa Falls Middle School Pool, Peyton Watson earned to Big Rivers Conference championships for host Cardinals at the Big Rivers Conference Championships.

Watson won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.38 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:17.17 as the Cardinals finished third in the team standings with 349 points. Rice Lake (518) and Hudson (43) were first and second, respectively.

Two relay teams took home runner-up finishes for the Cards as the 200 freestyle team of Hailey Golden, Ella Spitz, Ava Heinz and Watson and the 400 freestyle team of Golden, Megan Edland, Spitz and Watson were each second. Golden had third-place performances in the 50 and 100 freestyle while Edland was third to Watson in the 500 freestyle. Annika Topritzhofer came home fourth in the 100 backstroke and Spitz was sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

