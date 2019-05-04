HAYWARD — Alex Nelson placed 16th individually to lead the Chi-Hi boys golf team at the two-day Scott Miller invitational hosted by Hayward on Friday and Saturday.
Nelson carded a 76 on Friday before shooting an 85 on day two for 161 to finish 16th out of 118 golfers. Collin Albright shot a 174, Aiden McCauley a 178, Brett Elkin was one back with a 179 and Ian Olson completed the two-day tournament with a 190.
Chi-Hi placed 11th of 24 teams at the event with a score of 692.
Bloomer finished 20th overall with a score of 803 as Bradley Sarauer shot a 168 to come in 34th to lead the Blackhawks.
Johnny Bleskacek shot a 174, Fritzy Ullom a 230, Alex Durich a 231 and Logan Nelson carded a 257.
Eau Claire Memorial had a team score of 619 to win the event. Rice Lake's Simon Cuskey took home medalist honors with a two-day score of 147 to edge Northwestern's Jacob Hall (148).
Baseball
Marshfield 7-3, Chi-Hi 6-2
At Marshfield, the Cardinals were swept by the Tigers as Marshfield won two walk-off games.
Chi-Hi scored once in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie in game two but Marshfield's Brant Bohmann hit a two-run walk-off double to win.
Luke Franz was 2-for-2 with a run scored and run batted in on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Luke Schemenauer had the other of Chi-Hi's three hits while Matt Pomielto scored the Cardinals other run. Blake Trippler struck out two in 6.2 innings pitched.
Marshfield's Isaiah Baierl hit walk-off home run to win game one.
Chi-Hi managed three hits in game one as Pomietlo was 1-for-1 while scoring three runs. Austin Sykora doubled and scored a run.
The Cardinals showed patience at the plate walking nine times. Caleb Gardow took three free passes while Pomietlo and Nate Hayes drew two walks apiece.
Logan Erickson and Dane Weiland each threw three innings.
Prescott 10, Stanley-Boyd 0 (5 inn.)
At Stanley, the Orioles dropped a nonconference contest to the Cardinals.
Prescott blew open the game open with six runs in the fifth inning.
Stanley-Boyd totaled three hits off the Cardinal's trio of pitchers. Carter Vait, Bryce Lingen and Collin Kaz each singled for the Orioles.
Hunter Daymond and Jonah Anderson both had three hits for Prescott.
Lingen struck out three in three innings on the mound.
Stanley-Boyd plays a doubleheader at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Green Bay Preble 3, Regis/McDonell 0
At Eau Claire, the Saints fell in their second game of the UW-Eau Claire invitational.
The Hornets scored once in the first half before adding two second-half goals.
Regis/McDonell plays at Arcadia on Tuesday.
Softball
Prescott 10, McDonell 6
At Fountain City, the Macks dropped a nonconference game to the Cardinals at a tournament hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City.
The Cardinals jumped out a 5-0 lead before McDonell responded with three runs in the third inning. Prescott pulled away with a four-run fifth.
Kaitlyn Ortmann hit a two-run homer run in the seventh and Shanen Rice went 3-for-4 to lead the McDonell offense. Hannah Sykora and Marilyn Newton each added two hits.
Maggie Craker struck out five in six inning in the circle.
Prescott was led by Sydney Benck who had a home and a triple while scoring three runs.
Bloomer 16, Menomonie 0 (5 inn.)
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks scored 11 runs in the fourth inning in a blowout of the Mustangs in Bloomer's opening game of its home tournament.
Bloomer clubbed three home runs in the win as Sammy Buchholtz, Calley Olson and Shantelle Ruf each went deep. Olson added two doubles in a 3-for-4 game. She had five runs batted in and scores two runs. Bucholtz had three hits with three runs scored while plating three runs.
Ruf had two hits, two runs scored while knocking in three runs. Kenadi Poirier doubled in a two-hit game while scoring twice.
Olson held Menomonie to three hits in five innings while striking out six.
Onalaska 7, Bloomer 1
At Bloomer, the Hilltoppers took down the Blackhawks in Bloomer's second game of the day.
Onalaska's Sarah Kraus struck out 15 while limiting Bloomer to four hits.
Kenadi Poirier hit a solo home run the sixth inning to narrow the deficit to 3-1 but Onalaska added four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Rilee Luzinski went 2-for-3. Calley Olson struck out nine in 5.2 innings in the circle.
Bloomer hosts a doubleheader against Barron on Tuesday.