Saturday Prep Volleyball Roundup: Chi-Hi wins Waupun Invitational

WAUPUN — The Chi-Hi volleyball team went 5-0 on Saturday to win the Waupun Invitational.
The Cardinals defeated Brillion (25-12, 25-9), Appleton West (25-11, 25-7), Waupun (25-14, 25-14), Wabeno (25-18, 25-11) and Randolph (25-21, 22-25, 15-9) to take the top spot in the tournament.
Sami Perlberg had a team-high 44 kills for the Cardinals (21-1) while adding 18 digs. Sophie Robinson was close behind with 41 kills and Paige Steinmetz added 26 kills.
Steinmetz and Robinson led the team with 16 aces apiece Maddy Bauer had four aces and 112 assists while Perlberg had five blocks. Isabelle Eslinger had 27 digs for the Cardinals.