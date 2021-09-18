 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday Prep Volleyball Roundup: Chi-Hi wins Waupun Invitational
top story
Saturday Prep Volleyball Roundup

Saturday Prep Volleyball Roundup: Chi-Hi wins Waupun Invitational

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — The Chi-Hi volleyball team went 5-0 on Saturday to win the Waupun Invitational.

The Cardinals defeated Brillion (25-12, 25-9), Appleton West (25-11, 25-7), Waupun (25-14, 25-14), Wabeno (25-18, 25-11) and Randolph (25-21, 22-25, 15-9) to take the top spot in the tournament.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sami Perlberg had a team-high 44 kills for the Cardinals (21-1) while adding 18 digs. Sophie Robinson was close behind with 41 kills and Paige Steinmetz added 26 kills.

Steinmetz and Robinson led the team with 16 aces apiece Maddy Bauer had four aces and 112 assists while Perlberg had five blocks. Isabelle Eslinger had 27 digs for the Cardinals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News