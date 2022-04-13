 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Track and Field

See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. These results are from indoor meets where not all standard outdoor events are competed in. For missing results, please email sports@chippewa.com.

Boys

200

Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-1)......24.46

Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (4-1)......24.48

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......24.57

Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (3-22)......25.14

Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......25.39

400

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......54.94

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8)......55.40

Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-1)......56.71

Gavin Gehrig, Bloomer (4-1)......57.28

Blake Anders, LH/C (3-26)......58.24

800

Ben Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-1)......2:04.80

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (3-25)......2:09.55

Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-1)......2:10.05

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-1)......2:10.71

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (3-25)......2:12.88

1,600

Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-8)......4:32.58

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (4-1)......4:50.63

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-1)......4:50.73

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1)......4:51.28

Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-8)......4:54.94

3,200

Dan Anderson, McDonell (3-22)......9:53.88

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (3-22)......10:52.30

Zachary Haas, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......11:18.51

Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (4-8)......11:25.98

Chase Kline, Chi-Hi (4-8)......11:31.09

800 Relay

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8)......1:36.79

Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Isaiah DesJarlais, Simon Fish, Xander Neal)(4-5)......1:47.85

1,600 Relay

Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Tiege Anderson, Lukas Wagner, Ryan Beranek)(4-8)......3:42.95

Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Gabe Vargas)(4-1)......3:44.46

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Solomon Mason, Brayden Warwick)(4-5)......3:45.68

Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen, Jaden Ryan)(4-1)......3:49.73

Bloomer (NA)(3-25)......3:51.02

3,200 Relay

Chi-Hi (Ian Simetkosky, Connor Bruhn, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason)(4-5)......9:28.00

McDonell (Dan Anderson, Harrison Bullard, Andrew Thaler, Paul Pfeiffer)(3-29)......9:59.7

High Jump

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......J5-10

Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (4-1)......5-8

Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25)......5-6

Kayden Walta, Bloomer (3-25)......5-0

Dylan Halom, Bloomer (3-25)......5-0

Dawson Munson, LH/C (3-26)......5-0

Alex Tokarski, McDonell (3-22)......5-0

Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (4-5)......5-0

Triple Jump

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-5)......39-9

Blake Anders, LH/C (3-26)......35-4.5

Cameron Messenger, Cadott (3-17)......34-9

Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......34-6.5

Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (4-5)......32-6.75

Long Jump

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......20-1

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8)......20-0

Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......18-0

Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......17-3.5

Brennen Crawford, Chi-Hi (4-5)......17-2.5

Pole Vault

Triton Robey, New Auburn (3-22)......12-0

Avery Turany, LH/C (3-26)......10-0

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......J10-0

Dylan Bowe, LH/C (3-26)......9-0

Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......9-0

Iverson Beckwith, Chi-Hi (4-1)......9-0

Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (4-8)......9-0

Shot Put

Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-1)......41-11.5

Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (4-5)......40-7.5

Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......39-11.75

Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer (3-25)......39-3.5

Girls

200

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-25)......25.03

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1)......27.63

Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (3-25)......28.93

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......28.98

Jensyn Skaar, Bloomer (4-1)......29.05

400

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-1)......56.72

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1)......1:04.68

Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (4-8)......1:06.67

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......1:09.43

Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......1:10.56

800

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......2:37.39

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-1)......2:38.64

Susan Bergeman, Chi-Hi (4-8)......2:44.51

Grace Anderson, Bloomer (3-22)......3:00.12

Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer (3-22)......3:02.17

1,600

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-8)......5:49.91

Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (4-1)......6:08.84

Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......6:11.65

Alena Otto, Bloomer (3-25)......6:18.77

Olivia Heidtke, McDonell (3-22)......7:01.28

3,200

Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......13:54.75

Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (4-1)......14:32.71

Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-22)......14:46.81

Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (3-25)......15:54.76

800 Relay

Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Abby Tomczak, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista)(4-8)......1:58.92

1,600 Relay

Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5)......4:23.53

Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Addison Seaholm, Abby Merconti)(4-8)......4:40.40

Stanley-Boyd (NA)(3-25)......4:41.18

Cadott (Emma Kowalczyk, Jaycee Stephens, Mallory Kyes, Lucy Lindeman)(3-17)......4:43.94

Stanley-Boyd (Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Addison Mahr, Janelle Schesel)(4-1)......4:45.61

3,200 Relay

Chi-Hi (Emma Schuelke, Jordan Chen, Kristin Torkelson, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-8)......12:18.15

Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Kristin Torkelson, Ireland McQuillan, Addison Seaholm)(4-5)......12:21.54

McDonell (Christie Abbe, Olivia Heidtke, Olivia Clark, Gretta Sokup)(3-29)......13:39.5

High Jump

Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31)......J5-2

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (3-25)......4-10

Grace Anderson, Bloomer (3-22)......J4-8

Felicity Conley, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......4-4

Mia Weggen, Cadott (3-17)......4-0

Haley Larson, Cadott (3-17)......4-0

Abby Tomczak, Chi-Hi (4-8)......4-0

Triple Jump

Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-8)......33-7.5

Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (3-25)......32-5

Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (4-5)......30-9

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (3-22)......30-7.5

Syleen Seichter, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......26-2.5

Long Jump

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-8)......18-10

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1)......16-8.75

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-1)......14-10.5

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......14-10.5

Julia Sedlacek, Cadott (3-17)......14-2

Pole Vault

Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (3-25)......7-0

Audriana Whitcome, Chi-Hi (3-25)......7-0

Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-5)......7-0

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......7-0

Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (3-22)......J7-0

Shot Put

Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-8)......33-1

Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (3-22)......32-2

Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25)......32-0.5

Mika Trottier, Bloomer (3-25)......28-4.5

Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (3-22)......25-6

