See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. These results are from indoor meets where not all standard outdoor events are competed in. For missing results, please email
sports@chippewa.com.
The Chi-Hi track and field team brings back plenty of talent to go with growing numbers for the spring season.
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-1)......24.46
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (4-1)......24.48
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......24.57
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (3-22)......25.14
Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......25.39
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......54.94
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8)......55.40
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-1)......56.71
Gavin Gehrig, Bloomer (4-1)......57.28
Blake Anders, LH/C (3-26)......58.24
Ben Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-1)......2:04.80
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (3-25)......2:09.55
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-1)......2:10.05
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-1)......2:10.71
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (3-25)......2:12.88
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-8)......4:32.58
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (4-1)......4:50.63
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-1)......4:50.73
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1)......4:51.28
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-8)......4:54.94
State qualifiers Dan Anderson and Destiny Baughman and several sectional qualifiers lead a talented group of returning athletes this spring for the McDonell track and field team.
Dan Anderson, McDonell (3-22)......9:53.88
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (3-22)......10:52.30
Zachary Haas, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......11:18.51
Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (4-8)......11:25.98
Chase Kline, Chi-Hi (4-8)......11:31.09
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8)......1:36.79
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Isaiah DesJarlais, Simon Fish, Xander Neal)(4-5)......1:47.85
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Tiege Anderson, Lukas Wagner, Ryan Beranek)(4-8)......3:42.95
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Gabe Vargas)(4-1)......3:44.46
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Solomon Mason, Brayden Warwick)(4-5)......3:45.68
Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen, Jaden Ryan)(4-1)......3:49.73
Bloomer (NA)(3-25)......3:51.02
Chi-Hi (Ian Simetkosky, Connor Bruhn, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason)(4-5)......9:28.00
McDonell (Dan Anderson, Harrison Bullard, Andrew Thaler, Paul Pfeiffer)(3-29)......9:59.7
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......J5-10
Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (4-1)......5-8
Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25)......5-6
Kayden Walta, Bloomer (3-25)......5-0
Dylan Halom, Bloomer (3-25)......5-0
Dawson Munson, LH/C (3-26)......5-0
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (3-22)......5-0
Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (4-5)......5-0
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-5)......39-9
Blake Anders, LH/C (3-26)......35-4.5
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (3-17)......34-9
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......34-6.5
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (4-5)......32-6.75
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......20-1
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8)......20-0
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......18-0
Jake LaGrander, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......17-3.5
Brennen Crawford, Chi-Hi (4-5)......17-2.5
Triton Robey, New Auburn (3-22)......12-0
Avery Turany, LH/C (3-26)......10-0
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5)......J10-0
Dylan Bowe, LH/C (3-26)......9-0
Zack Boes, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......9-0
Iverson Beckwith, Chi-Hi (4-1)......9-0
Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (4-8)......9-0
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-1)......41-11.5
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (4-5)......40-7.5
Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......39-11.75
Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer (3-25)......39-3.5
Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig hasn't slowed down since winning a Division 1 state track and field championship in the 400-meter dash last year. Sandvig stayed busy in the offseason and is off to a quick start this year.
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-25)......25.03
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1)......27.63
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (3-25)......28.93
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......28.98
Jensyn Skaar, Bloomer (4-1)......29.05
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-1)......56.72
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1)......1:04.68
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (4-8)......1:06.67
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25)......1:09.43
Bethany Pilgrim, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......1:10.56
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-1)......2:37.39
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-1)......2:38.64
Susan Bergeman, Chi-Hi (4-8)......2:44.51
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (3-22)......3:00.12
Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer (3-22)......3:02.17
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-8)......5:49.91
Jordan Chen, Chi-Hi (4-1)......6:08.84
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......6:11.65
Alena Otto, Bloomer (3-25)......6:18.77
Olivia Heidtke, McDonell (3-22)......7:01.28
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......13:54.75
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (4-1)......14:32.71
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-22)......14:46.81
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (3-25)......15:54.76
Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Abby Tomczak, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista)(4-8)......1:58.92
Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5)......4:23.53
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Addison Seaholm, Abby Merconti)(4-8)......4:40.40
Stanley-Boyd (NA)(3-25)......4:41.18
Cadott (Emma Kowalczyk, Jaycee Stephens, Mallory Kyes, Lucy Lindeman)(3-17)......4:43.94
Stanley-Boyd (Bethany Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Addison Mahr, Janelle Schesel)(4-1)......4:45.61
Chi-Hi (Emma Schuelke, Jordan Chen, Kristin Torkelson, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-8)......12:18.15
Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Kristin Torkelson, Ireland McQuillan, Addison Seaholm)(4-5)......12:21.54
McDonell (Christie Abbe, Olivia Heidtke, Olivia Clark, Gretta Sokup)(3-29)......13:39.5
Stanley-Boyd junior Teagen Becker finished in second place in the high jump on Thursday evening for the track and field team at the Wausau West Warrior Invitational.
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31)......J5-2
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (3-25)......4-10
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (3-22)......J4-8
Felicity Conley, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......4-4
Mia Weggen, Cadott (3-17)......4-0
Haley Larson, Cadott (3-17)......4-0
Abby Tomczak, Chi-Hi (4-8)......4-0
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-8)......33-7.5
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (3-25)......32-5
Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (4-5)......30-9
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (3-22)......30-7.5
Syleen Seichter, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......26-2.5
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-8)......18-10
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1)......16-8.75
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-1)......14-10.5
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......14-10.5
Julia Sedlacek, Cadott (3-17)......14-2
Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (3-25)......7-0
Audriana Whitcome, Chi-Hi (3-25)......7-0
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-5)......7-0
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-7)......7-0
Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (3-22)......J7-0
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-8)......33-1
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (3-22)......32-2
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25)......32-0.5
Mika Trottier, Bloomer (3-25)......28-4.5
Lucy Lindeman, Cadott (3-22)......25-6
Photos: Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21 and 6-9-21
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Corbin Holm
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Mallory Kyes kicks up some dirt during a long jump attempt on Tuesday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jade Fredrickson
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jade Fredrickson
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Calvin Rineck
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Calvin Rineck
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Ann David
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Liberty Simon
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Paige Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Bella Green
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Kate Roth makes a shot put toss attempt on Tuesday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Rongxian Yang
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Rongxian Yang
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Peter Nulph
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Peter Nulph
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Autumn Yeager
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Christie Abbe
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Teagen Becker makes a high jump attempt on Tuesday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Thorp's Miranda Boehlke
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan (left) and Cadott's Lexxie Rowe (right)
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan (left), Cadott's Lexxie Rowe (middle) and Mallory Kyes (right)
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jade Fredrickson
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Thorp's Jazmen Wicks
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Sam Tokarski
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Evan Eckes
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Eva Bushman
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Julia Sedlacek
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Jaycee Stephens (left) and Emma Kowalczyk (right)
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Teagen Becker
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Aydden Marten
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Aydden Marten
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Nic Schmelzer
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Nic Schmelzer
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Cameron Messenger
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jade Fredrickson
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Mckenzie Prokupek
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Haylee Rowe
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Maralyn Boettcher
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Thorp's Jazmen Wicks
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Sam Tokarski
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Nick Rowe
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Alex Tokarski
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Peter Weir
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Sam Tokarski
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Jake Siegenthaler
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Stanley-Boyd's Leslie Derks
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Ellie Eckes
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
Cadott's Lucy Lindeman
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-8-21
McDonell's Ann David
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Kate Roth
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Lexxie Rowe runs in the 400-meter dash on Wednesday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols and Michael Karlen run in the 400-meter dash at the Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships on June 9 at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Luke Newton
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Jada Kowalczyk
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Hannah Hause
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carly Verbeten
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carly Verbeten (left) and McDonell's Eva Bushman (right) compete in a 300-meter hurdle race on Wednesday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jade Fredrickson
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Jaycee Stephens
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Ayyden Marten
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Taylor Lindsay
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Ann David (left) and Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel (right)
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Ann David
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Taylor Lindsay
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Cadott's Sage Handrick
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Corbin Holm
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jada Fredrickson (middle) and Maralyn Boettcher (left) run in the 200-meter dash finals at the Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships on Wednesday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
Stanley-Boyd's Leslie Derks
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Ellie Eckes
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Christie Abbe
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Ellen Matott (left) and Cadott's Jaycee Stephens (right)
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson, Cadott's Tad Weiss
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Harrison Bullard
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Andrew Thaler
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson takes the lead late in the boys 3,200-meter run at the Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships on Wednesday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Ellie Eckes
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Paige Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
Western Cloverbelt Conference Track and Field Championships 6-9-21
McDonell's Paige Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
