See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email
sports@chippewa.com.
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-19).....11.92
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12.01
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (4-21).....12.34
Edgar Benedek, McDonell (4-21).....12.48
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12.56
Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-1).....24.46
Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (4-1).....24.48
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....24.57
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-21).....24.68
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-22).....24.88
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....54.94
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8).....55.40
Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19).....56.09
Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-1).....56.71
Gavin Gehring, Bloomer (4-1).....57.28
Anders Michalsen, Bloomer (4-21).....57.28
Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-1).....2:04.80
Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-21).....2:05.87
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-19).....2:08.41
Paul Pfeiffer, McDonell (4-21).....2:08.57
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (3-25).....2:09.55
Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-9).....4:24.96
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-8).....4:32.58
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (4-1).....4:50.63
Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-1).....4:50.73
Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1).....4:51.28
Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-2).....9:36.20
Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-22).....9:53.28
Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (4-21).....10:25.56
Zachary Haas, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....11:18.51
Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....11:21.10
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (4-22).....16.39
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (4-21).....18.77
Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (4-22).....19.18
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....19.46
Dawson Munson, C/LH (4-19).....20.90
Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....45.85
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (4-21).....48.47
Dawson Munson, C/LH (4-19).....50.56
Frederick Blair, McDonell (4-21).....52.21
Josh Bresina, Bloomer (4-21).....52.55
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Landon Iverson)(4-22).....46.06
Bloomer (Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Ian Tranby, Kayden Walta)(4-21).....48.90
Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Parker Ruff, Karim Bah)(4-19).....49.41
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Jayden Joas-Shaw, Dylan Bowe)(4-19).....51.69
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8).....1:36.79
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders)(4-19).....1:41.02
Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Isaiah DesJarlais, Simon Fish, Xander Neal)(4-5).....1:47.85
Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Tiege Anderson, Lukas Wagner, Ryan Beranek)(4-8).....3:42.95
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Gabe Vargas)(4-1).....3:44.46
Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Solomon Mason, Brayden Warwick)(4-5).....3:45.68
Bloomer (Anders Michaelsen, Lucas Anderson, Gavin Gehring, Jaden Ryan)(4-19).....3:48.48
Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen, Jaden Ryan)(4-1).....3:49.73
Bloomer (Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Jaden Ryan)(4-19).....8:52.39
Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky, Jake Mason, Connor Bruhn)(4-22).....9:01.32
Chi-Hi (Ian Simetkosky, Connor Bruhn, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason)(4-5).....9:28.00
McDonell (Dan Anderson, Harrison Bullard, Andrew Thaler, Paul Pfeiffer)(3-29).....9:59.7
McDonell (N/A)(4-21).....10:24.82
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....J5-10
Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (4-1).....5-8
Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25).....5-6
Ben Siegenthaler, McDonell (4-21).....5-2
Kayden Walta, Bloomer (3-25).....5-0
Dylan Halom, Bloomer (3-25).....5-0
Dawson Munson, LH/C (3-26).....5-0
Alex Tokarski, McDonell (3-22).....5-0
Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (4-5).....5-0
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-5).....39-9
Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19).....39-0
Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19).....36-4
Joe Janus, McDonell (4-21).....34-11
Cameron Messenger, Cadott (3-17).....34-9
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....20-1
Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8).....20-0
Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19).....18-10.5
Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....18-0
Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (4-21).....17-11
Triton Robey, New Auburn (3-22).....12-0
Avery Turany, C/LH (4-19).....10-6
Iverson Beckwith, Chi-Hi (4-14).....10-0
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....J10-0
Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (4-22).....9-6
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-22).....46-10
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (4-22).....40-8
Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....39-11.75
Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer (3-25).....39-3.5
Gavin Tegels, Cadott (3-22).....37-11
Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-22).....111-5
Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (4-22).....107-5
Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer (4-21).....93-08
Caleb Gotham, New Auburn (4-19).....90-0
Nathan Drivas, Chi-Hi (4-22).....86-10
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12.35
Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21).....13.14
Taylor Mosher, Chi-Hi (4-22).....13.67
Jensyn Skaar, Bloomer (4-21).....13.77
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (4-19).....13.86
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-25).....25.03
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-21).....27.42
Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21).....27.89
Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (3-25).....28.93
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....28.98
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-22).....56.10
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-21).....1:02.81
Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (4-8).....1:06.67
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (4-21).....1:07.23
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....1:09.43
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-1).....2:37.39
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-1).....2:38.64
Susan Bergeman, Chi-Hi (4-8).....2:44.51
Addison Seaholm, Chi-Hi (4-22).....2:59.76
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (3-22).....3:00.12
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-8).....5:49.91
Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (4-22).....6:06.74
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....6:11.65
Alena Otto, Bloomer (3-25).....6:18.77
Lauren Allison, New Auburn (4-19).....6:31.31
Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12:55.66
Alena Otto, Bloomer (4-19).....13:42.75
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....13:54.75
Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (4-1).....14:32.71
Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-22).....14:46.81
Marcella Boehm, C/LH (4-19).....20.47
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (4-19).....21.06
Lauren Ruff, Bloomer (4-19).....21.40
Lauren Ruff, Bloomer (4-21).....22.60
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-21).....48.65
Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (4-19).....53.82
Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (4-19).....55.95
Lauren Ruff, Bloomer (4-19).....58.70
Madeline Johnson, Chi-Hi (4-22).....1:10.84
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22).....53.85
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Ava Jack)(4-21).....56.73
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Carly Vavra, Haily Duffy (4-19).....56.88
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Cora Bohl, Ava Jack)(4-19).....56.89
New Auburn (N/A)(4-19).....58.53
Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Ava Krista, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22).....1:53.26
Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Danielle Latz)(4-21).....1:55.37
Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Abby Tomczak, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista)(4-8).....1:58.92
Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich, Haily Duffy)(4-19).....1:59.72
Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5).....4:23.53
Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Addison Seaholm, Abby Merconti)(4-8).....4:40.40
Stanley-Boyd (NA)(3-25).....4:41.18
Bloomer (Isabel Rubenzer, Makaiah Kempe, Ava Jack, Lillian Kuske)(4-21).....4:41.94
Cadott (Emma Kowalczyk, Jaycee Stephens, Mallory Kyes, Lucy Lindeman)(3-17).....4:43.94
Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Jordan Chen, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-22).....11:21.86
Chi-Hi (Emma Schuelke, Jordan Chen, Kristin Torkelson, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-8).....12:18.15
Bloomer (Grace Anderson, Claire Boos, Brooklyn Sarauer, Alena Otto)(4-21).....12:18.33
Bloomer (Grace Anderson, Brooklyn Sarauer, Claire Boos, Ivorie Rogge)(4-19).....12:20.05
Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Kristin Torkelson, Ireland McQuillan, Addison Seaholm)(4-5).....12:21.54
Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31).....J5-2
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (3-25).....4-10
Grace Anderson, Bloomer (4-21).....4-8
Felicity Conley, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....4-4
Anna Ebner, Chi-Hi (4-14).....4-4
Eva Van Den Heuvel, McDonell (4-21).....4-4
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-19).....35-1.25
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (4-21).....34-5
Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-14).....34-2
Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (4-19).....33-6
Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (4-5).....30-9
Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-8).....18-10
Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1).....16-8.75
Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-1).....14-10.5
Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....14-10.5
Destiny Baughman, McDonell (4-21).....14-10
Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (4-14).....8-0
Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-14).....7-6
Audriana Whitcome, Chi-Hi (3-25).....7-0
Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....7-0
Jayda Bowe, Chi-Hi (4-14).....7-0
Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (4-19).....7-0
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-8).....33-1
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (4-19).....32-5.75
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25).....32-0.5
Morgan Berg, New Auburn (4-19).....29-5.5
Mika Trottier, Bloomer (3-25).....28-4.5
Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-22).....91-7
Abby Iverson, Bloomer (4-19).....87-4
Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (4-19).....86-0.5
Paige Smiskey, McDonell (4-21).....84-09
Sydney Goss, Chi-Hi (4-22).....77-3
Photos: Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Kennedy Shane
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Paige Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Paige Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
New Auburn's Triton Robey makes a pole vault attempt at last year's Division 3 sectionals in Cameron on June 17, 2021.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Avery Turany
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Avery Turany
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Christie Abbe
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Ellen Matott
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
New Auburn's Triton Robey
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Ellie Eckes
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Ann David
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Brad Irwin
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier runs in the Division 3 100-meter dash preliminaries last Thursday in Cameron.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Lexxie Rowe
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Dominic Franzen
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Christian Nowak
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
New Auburn's Haley Reed
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
New Auburn's Haley Reed
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Lucy Lindeman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Shiloh Wheeldon
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Shiloh Wheeldon
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Wyatt Engel
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Cameron Messenger
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Peter Wheeldon
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Sydney Flanagan
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Dominic Franzen
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Nick Fasbender
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Thorp's Wyatt Luzinski
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Thorp's Wyatt Luzinski
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Isabelle Keck
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Brad Irwin
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Brad Irwin
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilmans' Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a triple jump attempt at the Division 3 track and field sectionals on June 17, 2021 in Cameron.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Andrew Hecker
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Andrew Hecker
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn leads the field early in the 1,600-meter run at Division 3 sectionals on Thursday in Cameron.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Lucy Lindeman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Thomas Drees
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Tad Weiss
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Ashton Yarrington
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Austin Bowe
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Carissa Woodford
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Relay runners from Cadott and Lake Holcombe/Cornell exchange batons.
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Austin Bowe
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Eva Bushman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Peter Weir
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Max Knudson
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Ann David
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Tad Weiss
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Tad Weiss
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Noah Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Dominic Franzen
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Jazmine Best
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Harrison Bullard
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Cadott's Peter Weir runs in the boys 3,200-meter run on Thursday in Cameron.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson runs in a pack during the 3,200-meter run at Division 3 sectionals last Thursday in Cameron.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Cameron 6-17-21
McDonell's Joe Janus
BRANDON BERG
