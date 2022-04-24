 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See the latest top times and distances in the Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll

The Chippewa Herald track and field honor roll recognizes the top-five performers in each event throughout the spring with dates and times or distances listed. For missing results, please email sports@chippewa.com.

Boys

100

Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-19).....11.92

Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12.01

Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (4-21).....12.34

Edgar Benedek, McDonell (4-21).....12.48

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12.56

200

Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-Hi (4-1).....24.46

Gabe Vargas, Chi-Hi (4-1).....24.48

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....24.57

Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-21).....24.68

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-22).....24.88

400

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....54.94

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8).....55.40

Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19).....56.09

Matthew Holstad, Bloomer (4-1).....56.71

Gavin Gehring, Bloomer (4-1).....57.28

Anders Michalsen, Bloomer (4-21).....57.28

800

Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi (4-1).....2:04.80

Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-21).....2:05.87

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-19).....2:08.41

Paul Pfeiffer, McDonell (4-21).....2:08.57

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (3-25).....2:09.55

1,600

Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-9).....4:24.96

Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-8).....4:32.58

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (4-1).....4:50.63

Anders Michaelsen, Bloomer (4-1).....4:50.73

Ryan Beranek, Chi-Hi (4-1).....4:51.28

3,200

Dan Anderson, McDonell (4-2).....9:36.20

Lukas Wagner, Chi-Hi (4-22).....9:53.28

Lucas Anderson, Bloomer (4-21).....10:25.56

Zachary Haas, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....11:18.51

Jake Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....11:21.10

110 Hurdles

Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi (4-22).....16.39

Alex Tokarski, McDonell (4-21).....18.77

Simon Fish, Chi-Hi (4-22).....19.18

Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....19.46

Dawson Munson, C/LH (4-19).....20.90

300 Hurdles

Solomon Mason, Chi-Hi (4-22).....45.85

Alex Tokarski, McDonell (4-21).....48.47

Dawson Munson, C/LH (4-19).....50.56

Frederick Blair, McDonell (4-21).....52.21

Josh Bresina, Bloomer (4-21).....52.55

400 Relay

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Samuel Peterson, Jackson Bohland, Landon Iverson)(4-22).....46.06

Bloomer (Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel, Ian Tranby, Kayden Walta)(4-21).....48.90

Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Parker Ruff, Karim Bah)(4-19).....49.41

Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Jayden Joas-Shaw, Dylan Bowe)(4-19).....51.69

800 Relay

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson)(4-8).....1:36.79

Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders)(4-19).....1:41.02

Chi-Hi (Jackson Bohland, Isaiah DesJarlais, Simon Fish, Xander Neal)(4-5).....1:47.85

1,600 Relay

Chi-Hi (Benjamin Cihasky, Tiege Anderson, Lukas Wagner, Ryan Beranek)(4-8).....3:42.95

Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Ethan Faschingbauer, Benjamin Cihasky, Gabe Vargas)(4-1).....3:44.46

Chi-Hi (Gabe Vargas, Ethan Faschingbauer, Solomon Mason, Brayden Warwick)(4-5).....3:45.68

Bloomer (Anders Michaelsen, Lucas Anderson, Gavin Gehring, Jaden Ryan)(4-19).....3:48.48

Bloomer (Matthew Holstad, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen, Jaden Ryan)(4-1).....3:49.73

3,200 Relay

Bloomer (Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen, Jaden Ryan)(4-19).....8:52.39

Chi-Hi (Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky, Jake Mason, Connor Bruhn)(4-22).....9:01.32

Chi-Hi (Ian Simetkosky, Connor Bruhn, Mason Fredrickson, Jake Mason)(4-5).....9:28.00

McDonell (Dan Anderson, Harrison Bullard, Andrew Thaler, Paul Pfeiffer)(3-29).....9:59.7

McDonell (N/A)(4-21).....10:24.82

High Jump

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....J5-10

Nathan Meinen, Chi-Hi (4-1).....5-8

Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (3-25).....5-6

Ben Siegenthaler, McDonell (4-21).....5-2

Kayden Walta, Bloomer (3-25).....5-0

Dylan Halom, Bloomer (3-25).....5-0

Dawson Munson, LH/C (3-26).....5-0

Alex Tokarski, McDonell (3-22).....5-0

Jackson Bohland, Chi-Hi (4-5).....5-0

Triple Jump

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-5).....39-9

Blake Anders, C/LH (4-19).....39-0

Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19).....36-4

Joe Janus, McDonell (4-21).....34-11

Cameron Messenger, Cadott (3-17).....34-9

Long Jump

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....20-1

Christian Crumbaker, Chi-Hi (4-8).....20-0

Triton Robey, New Auburn (4-19).....18-10.5

Madden Mahr, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....18-0

Benjamin Miller, Bloomer (4-21).....17-11

Pole Vault

Triton Robey, New Auburn (3-22).....12-0

Avery Turany, C/LH (4-19).....10-6

Iverson Beckwith, Chi-Hi (4-14).....10-0

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd (4-5).....J10-0

Landon Iverson, Chi-Hi (4-22).....9-6

Shot Put

Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-22).....46-10

Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (4-22).....40-8

Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....39-11.75

Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer (3-25).....39-3.5

Gavin Tegels, Cadott (3-22).....37-11

Discus

Thomas Clary, Chi-Hi (4-22).....111-5

Trey Henning, Chi-Hi (4-22).....107-5

Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer (4-21).....93-08

Caleb Gotham, New Auburn (4-19).....90-0

Nathan Drivas, Chi-Hi (4-22).....86-10

Girls

100

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12.35

Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21).....13.14

Taylor Mosher, Chi-Hi (4-22).....13.67

Jensyn Skaar, Bloomer (4-21).....13.77

Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (4-19).....13.86

200

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (3-25).....25.03

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-21).....27.42

Sydney Flanagan, McDonell (4-21).....27.89

Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi (3-25).....28.93

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....28.98

400

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-22).....56.10

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-21).....1:02.81

Olivia Sedlacek, Chi-Hi (4-8).....1:06.67

Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (4-21).....1:07.23

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (3-25).....1:09.43

800

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-1).....2:37.39

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-1).....2:38.64

Susan Bergeman, Chi-Hi (4-8).....2:44.51

Addison Seaholm, Chi-Hi (4-22).....2:59.76

Grace Anderson, Bloomer (3-22).....3:00.12

1,600

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-8).....5:49.91

Ella Spitz, Chi-Hi (4-22).....6:06.74

Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....6:11.65

Alena Otto, Bloomer (3-25).....6:18.77

Lauren Allison, New Auburn (4-19).....6:31.31

3,200

Abby Merconti, Chi-Hi (4-22).....12:55.66

Alena Otto, Bloomer (4-19).....13:42.75

Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....13:54.75

Ireland McQuillan, Chi-Hi (4-1).....14:32.71

Liona Rufledt, Bloomer (3-22).....14:46.81

100 Hurdles

Marcella Boehm, C/LH (4-19).....20.47

Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (4-19).....21.06

Lauren Ruff, Bloomer (4-19).....21.40

Lauren Ruff, Bloomer (4-21).....22.60

300 Hurdles

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-21).....48.65

Emma Lechleitner, C/LH (4-19).....53.82

Paulina Weyergraf, New Auburn (4-19).....55.95

Lauren Ruff, Bloomer (4-19).....58.70

Madeline Johnson, Chi-Hi (4-22).....1:10.84

400 Relay

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22).....53.85

Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Ava Jack)(4-21).....56.73

Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Carly Vavra, Haily Duffy (4-19).....56.88

Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Cora Bohl, Ava Jack)(4-19).....56.89

New Auburn (N/A)(4-19).....58.53

800 Relay

Chi-Hi (Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Ava Krista, Emma-lyn Stephenson)(4-22).....1:53.26

Bloomer (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Danielle Latz)(4-21).....1:55.37

Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Abby Tomczak, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista)(4-8).....1:58.92

Cornell/Lake Holcombe (Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich, Haily Duffy)(4-19).....1:59.72

1,600 Relay

Chi-Hi (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti, Brooklyn Sandvig)(4-5).....4:23.53

Chi-Hi (Olivia Sedlacek, Susan Bergeman, Addison Seaholm, Abby Merconti)(4-8).....4:40.40

Stanley-Boyd (NA)(3-25).....4:41.18

Bloomer (Isabel Rubenzer, Makaiah Kempe, Ava Jack, Lillian Kuske)(4-21).....4:41.94

Cadott (Emma Kowalczyk, Jaycee Stephens, Mallory Kyes, Lucy Lindeman)(3-17).....4:43.94

3,200 Relay

Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Jordan Chen, Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-22).....11:21.86

Chi-Hi (Emma Schuelke, Jordan Chen, Kristin Torkelson, Noelle Simetkosky)(4-8).....12:18.15

Bloomer (Grace Anderson, Claire Boos, Brooklyn Sarauer, Alena Otto)(4-21).....12:18.33

Bloomer (Grace Anderson, Brooklyn Sarauer, Claire Boos, Ivorie Rogge)(4-19).....12:20.05

Chi-Hi (Susan Bergeman, Kristin Torkelson, Ireland McQuillan, Addison Seaholm)(4-5).....12:21.54

High Jump

Teagen Becker, Stanley-Boyd (3-31).....J5-2

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (3-25).....4-10

Grace Anderson, Bloomer (4-21).....4-8

Felicity Conley, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....4-4

Anna Ebner, Chi-Hi (4-14).....4-4

Eva Van Den Heuvel, McDonell (4-21).....4-4

Triple Jump

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-19).....35-1.25

Destiny Baughman, McDonell (4-21).....34-5

Ava Krista, Chi-Hi (4-14).....34-2

Isabel Rubenzer, Bloomer (4-19).....33-6

Riley Hinke, Chi-Hi (4-5).....30-9

Long Jump

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi (4-8).....18-10

Alexa Post, Bloomer (4-1).....16-8.75

Danielle Latz, Bloomer (4-1).....14-10.5

Maralyn Boettcher, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....14-10.5

Destiny Baughman, McDonell (4-21).....14-10

Pole Vault

Natalie Schueller, Chi-Hi (4-14).....8-0

Grace Gugel, Chi-Hi (4-14).....7-6

Audriana Whitcome, Chi-Hi (3-25).....7-0

Janelle Schesel, Stanley-Boyd (4-7).....7-0

Jayda Bowe, Chi-Hi (4-14).....7-0

Cicely Kiecker, Bloomer (4-19).....7-0

Shot Put

Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-8).....33-1

Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (4-19).....32-5.75

Abby Iverson, Bloomer (3-25).....32-0.5

Morgan Berg, New Auburn (4-19).....29-5.5

Mika Trottier, Bloomer (3-25).....28-4.5

Discus

Ava Reuter, Chi-Hi (4-22).....91-7

Abby Iverson, Bloomer (4-19).....87-4

Lillian Kuske, Bloomer (4-19).....86-0.5

Paige Smiskey, McDonell (4-21).....84-09

Sydney Goss, Chi-Hi (4-22).....77-3

