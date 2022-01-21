 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 74, Westfield Area 55

Almond-Bancroft 59, Port Edwards 31

Arrowhead 96, Muskego 56

Ashwaubenon 66, Pulaski 49

Augusta 70, Independence 45

Baldwin-Woodville 76, Prescott 69

Bay Port 74, Sheboygan South 67

Benton 52, Belmont 41

Black Hawk 62, Pecatonica 61

Blair-Taylor 59, Lincoln 23

Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38

Bowler 93, Tigerton 40

Brillion 75, Sheboygan Falls 45

Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64

Bruce 60, Clayton 33

Burlington 54, Waterford 53

Cameron 80, Barron 71

Catholic Central 62, Living Word Lutheran 60

Clear Lake 76, Shell Lake 40

Clinton 56, Jefferson 49

Coleman 67, Lena 29

Columbus 64, Lake Mills 37

Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Cuba City 65, Darlington 59

D.C. Everest 75, Wausau East 52

De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66

Dodgeville 62, Richland Center 59

Durand 55, Mondovi 49

East Troy 58, Turner 50

Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48

Edgerton 35, Whitewater 28

Eleva-Strum 55, Gilmanton 42

Elkhorn Area 67, Delavan-Darien 64

Fennimore 72, Boscobel 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Freedom 61, Wrightstown 46

Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52

Greendale 57, New Berlin Eisenhower 52

Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39

Hurley 74, Washburn 35

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Indian 50

Iowa-Grant 57, Riverdale 49

Ithaca 68, De Soto 64

Janesville Parker 85, Beloit Memorial 59

Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51

Kaukauna 95, Oshkosh West 67

Kenosha Bradford 61, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60

Kenosha Christian Life 83, Kenosha Reuther 80

Kettle Moraine 64, Catholic Memorial 63

Kiel 74, New Holstein 59

Kimberly 74, Fond du Lac 50

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 56

Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45

Little Chute 49, Clintonville 34

Loyal 59, Greenwood 23

Loyal 63, Gilman 13

Madison Memorial 62, Janesville Craig 41

Manawa 72, Marion 43

Manitowoc Lincoln 45, Green Bay Preble 37

Marquette University 84, Wauwatosa West 70

Martin Luther 44, Shoreland Lutheran 43

Mauston 78, Wautoma 74

McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41

Medford Area 78, Lakeland 45

Middleton 56, Madison East 50

Mineral Point 64, Southwestern 54

Mosinee 68, Antigo 47

Neillsville 77, Gilman 18

Northland Pines 55, Tomahawk 45

Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44

Oneida Nation 51, Niagara 43

Plymouth 71, Berlin 65

Prentice 85, Assumption 72

Racine St. Catherine's 73, Dominican 67

Random Lake 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51

River Ridge 57, Highland 45

Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Kohler 61

Sheboygan Christian 64, Oostburg 56

Shiocton 82, Amherst 63

Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58

Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55

Somerset 78, Altoona 69

South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66

Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60

Spooner 62, Ashland 42

Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46

St. Mary Catholic 96, Mishicot 55

Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39

Stevens Point 53, Rhinelander 28

Stratford 63, Phillips 47

Suring 47, Wausaukee 44

Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39

Unity 59, Webster 26

Valders 60, Two Rivers 35

Verona Area 71, Madison West 62

Waukesha South 74, Mukwonago 66

Wausau West 66, Merrill 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 80, La Farge 38

West Bend West 67, Grafton 53

Weyauwega-Fremont 63, Wild Rose 23

Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51

Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36

Girls Basketball

Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58

Arrowhead 59, Muskego 37

Ashwaubenon 45, Pulaski 32

Auburndale 57, Rib Lake 46

Bangor 68, Wonewoc-Center 26

Bay Port 74, Sheboygan South 36

Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa East 30

Brown Deer 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 48

Clear Lake 57, Shell Lake 40

De Pere 72, Sheboygan North 29

De Soto 56, Ithaca 54

Delavan-Darien 55, Elkhorn Area 37

Edgar 59, Abbotsford 34

Florence 57, Lena 43

Grafton 67, West Bend West 25

Grantsburg 71, Frederic 34

Holmen 59, Sparta 40

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12

Hudson 70, Chippewa Falls 24

Kenosha Christian Life 55, Kenosha Reuther 12

Kettle Moraine 87, Catholic Memorial 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Ripon 56

Kewaskum 59, Winneconne 38

Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 47

Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 42

Lake Holcombe 62, Birchwood 39

Laona-Wabeno 67, Gibraltar 41

Manawa 61, Marion 23

Menasha 66, Green Bay East 11

Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa West 38

Mosinee 66, Antigo 31

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 31

New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52

Newman Catholic 64, Chequamegon 24

Northland Pines 57, Tomahawk 38

Northwood 55, Luck 20

Notre Dame 76, Green Bay Southwest 34

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 32

Onalaska 33, La Crosse Central 24

Phillips 70, Stratford 48

Pius XI Catholic 59, Pewaukee 53

Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19

Rice Lake 40, Menomonie 36

Shorewood 57, Cudahy 14

Siren 69, Turtle Lake 65

Slinger 70, Nicolet 29

Somerset 58, Amery 49

Stevens Point 64, Rhinelander 39

Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39

Unity 60, Webster 22

Waterford 43, Burlington 34

Waupun 82, Plymouth 34

Wausau West 85, Merrill 37

West Bend East 60, Port Washington 46

West De Pere 76, Seymour 55

Wilmot Union 50, Badger 45

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Marshfield 53

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Hudson 57, Chi-Hi 39

Hudson     28      29     57
Chi-Hi     192039

Hudson: Andre Renta 17, Grant Jamieson 3, Ben Healy 14, Tyler Lessard 2, Evan Tyler 13, John Witcher 8. (20 13-18 8 57).

Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 9, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 4, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Monarski 18. (13 8-10 15 57).

3-Pointers—Hudson (4): Renta 1, Jamieson 1, Witcher 2. Chi-Hi (5): Twyman 1, Monarski 4.

Fouled Out—Hudson: none. Chi-Hi: Mason Howard.

Menomonie 46, Rice Lake 41

Rice Lake17   24   41
Menomonie     24     22     46

Rice Lake: Kole Klemme 5, Tyler Orr 25, Zach Orr 8, Alex Belongia 3. (15 3-4 14 41).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 14, Carter Giesking 6, Isiah Birt 10, Max Holzheuter 3, Trey Mensing 3, Clay Fanetti 7, Reed Styer 2. (14 12-12 12 46).

3-Pointers—Rice Lake (8): Klemme 1, T. Orr 6, Belongia 1. Menomonie (5): Birt 2, Holzheuter 1, Mensing 1, Fanetti 1

Fouled Out—Rice Lake: Belongia. Menomonie: none.

Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46

Spring Valley    24 28   52
Elk Mound   20     26     46

Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 25, Coy Stasiek 2, Tyler Bowman 14, Charlie Maier 4, Cade Stasiek 4, Brady Bednarek 2, Jameson Bauer 1. (17 16-26 12 52).

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 10, Ethan Johnson 9, Ryan Bartig 8, Brex Todd 4, Sam Wenzel 2, Aidan Bartholomew 6, Cale Knutson 3, Jerome Delikowski 4. (16 9-12 19 46).

3-Pointers—Spring Valley (2): Ducklow 1, Maier 1. Elk Mound (5): Russo 1, Johnson 1, Bartig 2, Knutson 1.

Fouled Out—Spring Valley: none. Elk Mound: none.

McDonell 68, Thorp 41

Thorp   16   25   41
McDonell     33     35     68

Thorp: Ryan Raether 14, Aidan Rosemeyer 12, Logan Hanson 2, Denzel Sutton 2, Zach Tieman 11. (15 6-12 12 41).

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 8, Eddie Mittermeyer 20, Grant Smiskey 4, Keagan Galvez 4, Canan Huss 18, Joe Janus 13, Malaki Suckerman 1. (27 5-9 13 68).

3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Raether 1, Rosemeyer 2, Tieman 1. McDonell (7): Mittermeyer 6, Huss 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38

Fall Creek    18     20     38
Bloomer     242347

Fall Creek: Kael Sanfelippo 3, Cameron Martzke 15, Ben Kelly 2, Bo Vollrath 18. (11 12-17 15 38).

Bloomer: Domanyck Schwarzenberger 13, Marcus Harelstad 7, Connor Crane 11, Jack Strand 6, Jake Bleskacek 2, Cael Iverson 8. (15 14-20 14-20 15 47).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Martzke 3, Sanfelippo 1. Bloomer (3): Schwarzenberger 2, Crane 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: none.

Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39

Cadott   10   29   39
Stanley-Boyd     25     30     55

Cadott: Warren Bowe 8, Tegan Ritter 4, Brodee Burish 11, Cameron Messenger 4, Ryan Sonnentag 5, Ethan West 5, Dylan Drehmel 2. (16 1-1 12 39).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 14, Carsen Hause 20, Cooper Nichols 3, Landon Karlen 9, Brady Potaczek 7, Henry Hoel 2. (21 8-12 9 55).

3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Bowe 2, Buirsh 3, Sonnentag 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Smith 1, Hause 2, Nichols 1, Karlen 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Flambeau 91, Cornell 40

Cornell   16   24  40
Flambeau     57     34     91

Cornell: Avery Turany 8, Bentley Spangler 3, Dawson Munson 6, Dylan Bowe 8, Blake Anders 14, Carter Harycki 1. (13 9-15 14 40).

Flambeau: Harley Opachan 19, Dawson Kauffman 17, Issac Kopacz 2, Blake Moore 14, Jacob Nelson 2, Giles Groothousen 17, Kevin Ross 19, Ethan Peavey 1. (36 10-15 14 91).

3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Turany 2, Spangler 1, Bowe 1. Flambeau (7): Opachan 3, Moore 1, Groothousen 2, Ross 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Anders. Flambeau: none.

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 56

Birchwood   27 29   56
Lake Holcombe     35    40    75

Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 3, Landon Gindt 5, Pierre Mengata 4, Austin Smith 9, Sam Jerry 11, Lucas Lehnert 6, Noah Lobitz 11, Matthew Lehnert 2, Gavin Stanley 2, Ben Trude 2. (16 21-35 15 56).

Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 19, Nate Jones 3, Harley Schroeder 10, Dylan Bowen 16, Trent Lee 3, Sam Ewer 6, Brendan Anders 18. (31 6-15 23 75).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (3): L. Gindt 1, A. Smith 1, Jerry 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Anders 4, Bowen 2, Jones 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Lake Holcombe: Minnick, Jones, Max Sauerwein, Ewer.

Girls Basketball

Hudson 70, Chi-Hi 24

Chi-Hi   9   15   24
Hudson     36     34     70

Chi-Hi: Clare Matott 3, Olivia Sanborn 6, Abbigail Nelson 2,  Shannon Lindner 8, Brooklyn Sandvig 3, Ava Reuter 2. (10 3-8 14 24).

Hudson: Grace Lewis 17, Kira Young 6, Olivia Grothaus 8, Grace Hanson 5, Rachel Burns 2, Katie Chrismore 6, Jordan Yacoub 6, Ella Christensen 7, Simone Ransom 2, Olivia Pettey 11. (28 8-16 9 70).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Matott 1. Hudson (4): Lewis 3, Hanson 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: none.

Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19

New Auburn   6     13     19
Prairie Farm     313465

New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 3, Katei Reimer 2, Morgan Berg 10. (8 3-5 16 19).

Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 8, Avery Hansen 11, Addie Christopherson 6, Marnie Kahl 19, Carmen Bever 2, Sydney Junkans 16, Elia Klefstad 1, Leah Miller 2. (25 11-12 11 65).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Prairie Farm (2): M. Kahl 2.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.

Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 39

Bruce22   17   39
Lake Holcombe     28     34     62

Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 10, Alex Granica 4, Sammy Hagstrom 3, Nora Schletty 1, Kaela Anderson 14, Melayna Anderson 7. (12 13-27 17 39).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 6, Emma Lechleitner 17, Brooke Lechleitner 20, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 9, Abby Jones 6. (27 9-18 17 62).

3-Pointers—Bruce (2): Hopkins 1, Hagstrom 1. Lake Holcombe (4): E. Lechleitner 3, B. Lechleitner 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

