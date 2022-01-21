Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 74, Westfield Area 55
Almond-Bancroft 59, Port Edwards 31
Arrowhead 96, Muskego 56
Ashwaubenon 66, Pulaski 49
Augusta 70, Independence 45
Baldwin-Woodville 76, Prescott 69
Bay Port 74, Sheboygan South 67
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Black Hawk 62, Pecatonica 61
Blair-Taylor 59, Lincoln 23
Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38
Bowler 93, Tigerton 40
Brillion 75, Sheboygan Falls 45
Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64
Bruce 60, Clayton 33
Burlington 54, Waterford 53
Cameron 80, Barron 71
Catholic Central 62, Living Word Lutheran 60
Clear Lake 76, Shell Lake 40
Clinton 56, Jefferson 49
Coleman 67, Lena 29
Columbus 64, Lake Mills 37
Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Cuba City 65, Darlington 59
D.C. Everest 75, Wausau East 52
De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66
Dodgeville 62, Richland Center 59
Durand 55, Mondovi 49
East Troy 58, Turner 50
Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48
Edgerton 35, Whitewater 28
Eleva-Strum 55, Gilmanton 42
Elkhorn Area 67, Delavan-Darien 64
Fennimore 72, Boscobel 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Freedom 61, Wrightstown 46
Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52
Greendale 57, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39
Hurley 74, Washburn 35
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Indian 50
Iowa-Grant 57, Riverdale 49
Ithaca 68, De Soto 64
Janesville Parker 85, Beloit Memorial 59
Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51
Kaukauna 95, Oshkosh West 67
Kenosha Bradford 61, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60
Kenosha Christian Life 83, Kenosha Reuther 80
Kettle Moraine 64, Catholic Memorial 63
Kiel 74, New Holstein 59
Kimberly 74, Fond du Lac 50
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 56
Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45
Little Chute 49, Clintonville 34
Loyal 59, Greenwood 23
Loyal 63, Gilman 13
Madison Memorial 62, Janesville Craig 41
Manawa 72, Marion 43
Manitowoc Lincoln 45, Green Bay Preble 37
Marquette University 84, Wauwatosa West 70
Martin Luther 44, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Mauston 78, Wautoma 74
McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41
Medford Area 78, Lakeland 45
Middleton 56, Madison East 50
Mineral Point 64, Southwestern 54
Mosinee 68, Antigo 47
Neillsville 77, Gilman 18
Northland Pines 55, Tomahawk 45
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Oneida Nation 51, Niagara 43
Plymouth 71, Berlin 65
Prentice 85, Assumption 72
Racine St. Catherine's 73, Dominican 67
Random Lake 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51
River Ridge 57, Highland 45
Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Kohler 61
Sheboygan Christian 64, Oostburg 56
Shiocton 82, Amherst 63
Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58
Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55
Somerset 78, Altoona 69
South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66
Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60
Spooner 62, Ashland 42
Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46
St. Mary Catholic 96, Mishicot 55
Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39
Stevens Point 53, Rhinelander 28
Stratford 63, Phillips 47
Suring 47, Wausaukee 44
Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39
Unity 59, Webster 26
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Verona Area 71, Madison West 62
Waukesha South 74, Mukwonago 66
Wausau West 66, Merrill 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, La Farge 38
West Bend West 67, Grafton 53
Weyauwega-Fremont 63, Wild Rose 23
Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51
Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36
Girls Basketball
Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58
Arrowhead 59, Muskego 37
Ashwaubenon 45, Pulaski 32
Auburndale 57, Rib Lake 46
Bangor 68, Wonewoc-Center 26
Bay Port 74, Sheboygan South 36
Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa East 30
Brown Deer 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 48
Clear Lake 57, Shell Lake 40
De Pere 72, Sheboygan North 29
De Soto 56, Ithaca 54
Delavan-Darien 55, Elkhorn Area 37
Edgar 59, Abbotsford 34
Florence 57, Lena 43
Grafton 67, West Bend West 25
Grantsburg 71, Frederic 34
Holmen 59, Sparta 40
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12
Hudson 70, Chippewa Falls 24
Kenosha Christian Life 55, Kenosha Reuther 12
Kettle Moraine 87, Catholic Memorial 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Ripon 56
Kewaskum 59, Winneconne 38
Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 47
Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 42
Lake Holcombe 62, Birchwood 39
Laona-Wabeno 67, Gibraltar 41
Manawa 61, Marion 23
Menasha 66, Green Bay East 11
Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa West 38
Mosinee 66, Antigo 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 31
New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52
Newman Catholic 64, Chequamegon 24
Northland Pines 57, Tomahawk 38
Northwood 55, Luck 20
Notre Dame 76, Green Bay Southwest 34
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 32
Onalaska 33, La Crosse Central 24
Phillips 70, Stratford 48
Pius XI Catholic 59, Pewaukee 53
Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19
Rice Lake 40, Menomonie 36
Shorewood 57, Cudahy 14
Siren 69, Turtle Lake 65
Slinger 70, Nicolet 29
Somerset 58, Amery 49
Stevens Point 64, Rhinelander 39
Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39
Unity 60, Webster 22
Waterford 43, Burlington 34
Waupun 82, Plymouth 34
Wausau West 85, Merrill 37
West Bend East 60, Port Washington 46
West De Pere 76, Seymour 55
Wilmot Union 50, Badger 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Marshfield 53
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Hudson 57, Chi-Hi 39
|Hudson
|28
|29
|57
|Chi-Hi
|19
|20
|39
Hudson: Andre Renta 17, Grant Jamieson 3, Ben Healy 14, Tyler Lessard 2, Evan Tyler 13, John Witcher 8. (20 13-18 8 57).
Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 9, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 4, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Monarski 18. (13 8-10 15 57).
3-Pointers—Hudson (4): Renta 1, Jamieson 1, Witcher 2. Chi-Hi (5): Twyman 1, Monarski 4.
Fouled Out—Hudson: none. Chi-Hi: Mason Howard.
Menomonie 46, Rice Lake 41
|Rice Lake
|17
|24
|41
|Menomonie
|24
|22
|46
Rice Lake: Kole Klemme 5, Tyler Orr 25, Zach Orr 8, Alex Belongia 3. (15 3-4 14 41).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 14, Carter Giesking 6, Isiah Birt 10, Max Holzheuter 3, Trey Mensing 3, Clay Fanetti 7, Reed Styer 2. (14 12-12 12 46).
3-Pointers—Rice Lake (8): Klemme 1, T. Orr 6, Belongia 1. Menomonie (5): Birt 2, Holzheuter 1, Mensing 1, Fanetti 1
Fouled Out—Rice Lake: Belongia. Menomonie: none.
Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46
|Spring Valley
|24
|28
|52
|Elk Mound
|20
|26
|46
Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 25, Coy Stasiek 2, Tyler Bowman 14, Charlie Maier 4, Cade Stasiek 4, Brady Bednarek 2, Jameson Bauer 1. (17 16-26 12 52).
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 10, Ethan Johnson 9, Ryan Bartig 8, Brex Todd 4, Sam Wenzel 2, Aidan Bartholomew 6, Cale Knutson 3, Jerome Delikowski 4. (16 9-12 19 46).
3-Pointers—Spring Valley (2): Ducklow 1, Maier 1. Elk Mound (5): Russo 1, Johnson 1, Bartig 2, Knutson 1.
Fouled Out—Spring Valley: none. Elk Mound: none.
McDonell 68, Thorp 41
|Thorp
|16
|25
|41
|McDonell
|33
|35
|68
Thorp: Ryan Raether 14, Aidan Rosemeyer 12, Logan Hanson 2, Denzel Sutton 2, Zach Tieman 11. (15 6-12 12 41).
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 8, Eddie Mittermeyer 20, Grant Smiskey 4, Keagan Galvez 4, Canan Huss 18, Joe Janus 13, Malaki Suckerman 1. (27 5-9 13 68).
3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Raether 1, Rosemeyer 2, Tieman 1. McDonell (7): Mittermeyer 6, Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38
|Fall Creek
|18
|20
|38
|Bloomer
|24
|23
|47
Fall Creek: Kael Sanfelippo 3, Cameron Martzke 15, Ben Kelly 2, Bo Vollrath 18. (11 12-17 15 38).
Bloomer: Domanyck Schwarzenberger 13, Marcus Harelstad 7, Connor Crane 11, Jack Strand 6, Jake Bleskacek 2, Cael Iverson 8. (15 14-20 14-20 15 47).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Martzke 3, Sanfelippo 1. Bloomer (3): Schwarzenberger 2, Crane 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: none.
Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39
|Cadott
|10
|29
|39
|Stanley-Boyd
|25
|30
|55
Cadott: Warren Bowe 8, Tegan Ritter 4, Brodee Burish 11, Cameron Messenger 4, Ryan Sonnentag 5, Ethan West 5, Dylan Drehmel 2. (16 1-1 12 39).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 14, Carsen Hause 20, Cooper Nichols 3, Landon Karlen 9, Brady Potaczek 7, Henry Hoel 2. (21 8-12 9 55).
3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Bowe 2, Buirsh 3, Sonnentag 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Smith 1, Hause 2, Nichols 1, Karlen 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Flambeau 91, Cornell 40
|Cornell
|16
|24
|40
|Flambeau
|57
|34
|91
Cornell: Avery Turany 8, Bentley Spangler 3, Dawson Munson 6, Dylan Bowe 8, Blake Anders 14, Carter Harycki 1. (13 9-15 14 40).
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 19, Dawson Kauffman 17, Issac Kopacz 2, Blake Moore 14, Jacob Nelson 2, Giles Groothousen 17, Kevin Ross 19, Ethan Peavey 1. (36 10-15 14 91).
3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Turany 2, Spangler 1, Bowe 1. Flambeau (7): Opachan 3, Moore 1, Groothousen 2, Ross 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Anders. Flambeau: none.
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 56
|Birchwood
|27
|29
|56
|Lake Holcombe
|35
|40
|75
Birchwood: Lucas Gindt 3, Landon Gindt 5, Pierre Mengata 4, Austin Smith 9, Sam Jerry 11, Lucas Lehnert 6, Noah Lobitz 11, Matthew Lehnert 2, Gavin Stanley 2, Ben Trude 2. (16 21-35 15 56).
Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 19, Nate Jones 3, Harley Schroeder 10, Dylan Bowen 16, Trent Lee 3, Sam Ewer 6, Brendan Anders 18. (31 6-15 23 75).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (3): L. Gindt 1, A. Smith 1, Jerry 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Anders 4, Bowen 2, Jones 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Lake Holcombe: Minnick, Jones, Max Sauerwein, Ewer.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 70, Chi-Hi 24
|Chi-Hi
|9
|15
|24
|Hudson
|36
|34
|70
Chi-Hi: Clare Matott 3, Olivia Sanborn 6, Abbigail Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 8, Brooklyn Sandvig 3, Ava Reuter 2. (10 3-8 14 24).
Hudson: Grace Lewis 17, Kira Young 6, Olivia Grothaus 8, Grace Hanson 5, Rachel Burns 2, Katie Chrismore 6, Jordan Yacoub 6, Ella Christensen 7, Simone Ransom 2, Olivia Pettey 11. (28 8-16 9 70).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Matott 1. Hudson (4): Lewis 3, Hanson 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: none.
Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19
|New Auburn
|6
|13
|19
|Prairie Farm
|31
|34
|65
New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 3, Katei Reimer 2, Morgan Berg 10. (8 3-5 16 19).
Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 8, Avery Hansen 11, Addie Christopherson 6, Marnie Kahl 19, Carmen Bever 2, Sydney Junkans 16, Elia Klefstad 1, Leah Miller 2. (25 11-12 11 65).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Prairie Farm (2): M. Kahl 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.
Lake Holcombe 62, Bruce 39
|Bruce
|22
|17
|39
|Lake Holcombe
|28
|34
|62
Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 10, Alex Granica 4, Sammy Hagstrom 3, Nora Schletty 1, Kaela Anderson 14, Melayna Anderson 7. (12 13-27 17 39).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 6, Emma Lechleitner 17, Brooke Lechleitner 20, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 9, Abby Jones 6. (27 9-18 17 62).
3-Pointers—Bruce (2): Hopkins 1, Hagstrom 1. Lake Holcombe (4): E. Lechleitner 3, B. Lechleitner 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Lake Holcombe: none.