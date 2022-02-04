 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 46

Amherst 61, Menominee Indian 56

Appleton East 68, Kaukauna 67

Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62

Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 45

Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Somerset 43

Barneveld 66, Benton 49

Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75

Belleville 76, New Glarus 69

Benton 52, Belmont 41

Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35

Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51

Black River Falls 54, Arcadia 40

Blair-Taylor 63, Eleva-Strum 36

Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60

Brookfield East 78, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Brown Deer 62, New Berlin West 59

Cambria-Friesland 75, Montello 33

Cameron 69, Ashland 55

Cassville 87, Black Hawk 62

Clayton 45, Birchwood 41

Clear Lake 72, Grantsburg 40

Colby 81, Greenwood 43

Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46

Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35

D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 77

Darlington 63, Southwestern 57

De Soto 53, Seneca 38

Deerfield 68, Williams Bay 45

Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65

Durand 57, Colfax 39

East Troy 59, Brodhead 52

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Independence 27

Edgar 50, Phillips 32

Edgewood 64, Baraboo 45

Ellsworth 81, Amery 41

Fall Creek 44, Regis 40

Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47

Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42

Gibraltar 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60

Greenfield 75, Milwaukee Lutheran 68

Gresham Community 58, Bowler 46

Homestead 92, Port Washington 63

Hortonville 59, Fond du Lac 43

Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 38

Ithaca 79, Kickapoo 49

Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, The Prairie School 54

Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60

Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50

Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41

Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61

La Farge 51, Weston 27

Lake Mills 66, Lakeside Lutheran 55

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65

Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36

Living Word Lutheran 69, Messmer 49

Lodi 57, Columbus 54

Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45

Madison Abundant Life 48, University Lake/Trinity 42

Madison East 59, Beloit Memorial 46

Madison La Follette 76, Madison Memorial 65

Madison West 65, Middleton 62

Manitowoc Lincoln 70, Green Bay Southwest 69

McFarland 87, Edgerton 64

Merrill 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60

Milwaukee Golda Meir 82, Milwaukee Arts 53

Mineral Point 58, Fennimore 46

Monroe 51, Sauk Prairie 46

Mosinee 55, Rhinelander 44

New Auburn 71, Bruce 67

New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56

Newman Catholic 77, Rib Lake 50

Northland Lutheran 80, Tigerton 41

Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63

Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Oakfield 39, Dodgeland 31

Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52

Oconto 61, Algoma 47

Onalaska 78, Sparta 25

Oregon 55, Reedsburg Area 44

Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45

Pacelli 63, Crandon 42

Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42

Peshtigo 76, Sturgeon Bay 68

Pewaukee 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 59

Pius XI Catholic 60, New Berlin Eisenhower 57

Plymouth 78, Ripon 73

Potosi 77, Pecatonica 40

Prairie Farm 82, Winter 41

Prairie du Chien 59, Platteville 45

Racine Case 97, Kenosha Tremper 57

Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 66

River Ridge 75, Monticello 50

Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 36

Saint Croix Central 75, Altoona 44

Saint Francis 81, Heritage Christian 74

Seymour 46, New London 37

Sheboygan North 63, Pulaski 40

Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 37

Siren 59, Frederic 48

South Shore 66, Bayfield 60

Southern Door 80, Sevastopol 42

Spooner 37, Hayward 31

Spring Valley 57, Boyceville 27

Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41

Stoughton 75, Watertown 52

Stratford 63, Chequamegon 57

Three Lakes 75, Elcho 45

Tomah 64, Holmen 58

Turner 66, Evansville 63

Unity 39, Turtle Lake 37

Valders 60, Two Rivers 35

Washburn 63, Solon Springs 51

Watertown Luther Prep 71, Poynette 47

Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 57, North Crawford 48, OT

Wayland Academy 49, Valley Christian 28

West Allis Central 80, Greendale 66

West Bend West 47, West Bend East 42

Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29

Wisconsin Heights 79, Waterloo 63

Girls Basketball

Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30

Clear Lake 57, Grantsburg 43

Crandon 58, Marathon 23

Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22

Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51

Freedom 64, Clintonville 14

Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40

Grafton 81, Nicolet 43

Green Bay Preble 38, Ashwaubenon 35

Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

Hillsboro 57, Cashton 39

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

Kettle Moraine 92, Waukesha North 21

Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59

Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37

Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Little Chute 36

Mayville 55, Campbellsport 42

Medford Area 52, Tomahawk 27

Menasha 71, New London 37

Menomonie 76, Chippewa Falls 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21

Mishicot 44, Hilbert 42

Mosinee 37, Rhinelander 25

Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63

New Auburn 46, Bruce 19

Notre Dame 70, Bay Port 36

Oak Creek 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 22

Oconto Falls 42, Marinette 32

Oostburg 70, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

Ozaukee 80, Kohler 71

Pius XI Catholic 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 46

Prairie Farm 85, Winter 42

Racine Case 60, Kenosha Tremper 53

Reedsville 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Shawano 44, Seymour 37

Shorewood 71, Whitnall 55

Siren 70, Frederic 28

South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14

St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53

Suring 50, Crivitz 42

Union Grove 91, Badger 23

Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32

West Bend East 53, West Bend West 42

Westosha Central 58, Burlington 35

Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31

Xavier 60, West De Pere 57

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41

Bloomer   21   20   41
Stanley-Boyd     19     41     60

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 4, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 12, Marcus Harelstad 2, Connor Crane 12, Jack Strand 5, Jake Bleskacek 5. (17 4-7 19 41).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 8, Carsen Hause 14, Cooper Nichols 1, Landon Karlen 3, Brady Potaczek 21, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 11. (17 23-28 12 60).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Schwarzenberger 2, Strand 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Hause 1, Hoel 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47

Flambeau   63    32   95
Lake Holcombe     2621     47

Flambeau: Harley Opachan 19, Riley Ewer 7, Dawson Kauffman 14, Isaac Kopacz 12, Dalton Carter 3, Blake Moore 21, Jacob Nelson 4, Giles Groothousen 7, Kevin Ross 8. (35 14-14 5 95).

Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 3, Brendan Anders 18, Dylan Bowen 14, Sam Ewer 7, Owen Meddaugh 3, Trent Lee 2. (18 2-2 13 47).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (10): Opachan 1, Ewer 1, Kopacz 2, Carter 1, Moore 5, Groothousen 1. Lake Holcombe (9): Anders 6, Bowen 2, Meddaugh 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

New Auburn 71, Bruce 67

Bruce   34   33   67
New Auburn     41     30     71

Bruce: Brady Trott 3, Chris Brockman 11, Leo Zimmer 3, Ryan Popowich 32, Jake Thome 9, Matthew Popowich 9. (26 11-16 25 67).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 16, Triton Robey 12, Ethan Lotts 24, Matt Elmhorst 15, Andrew Gotham 4. (24 17-28 15 71).

3-Pointers—Bruce (4): Brockman 1, R. Popowich 1, Thome 1, M. Popowich 1. New Auburn (6): Robey 2, Lotts 4.

Fouled Out—Bruce: Brockman. New Auburn: none.

Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 57 (OT)

Mondovi26   25     10   61
Elk Mound      24     27     6     57

Mondovi: Max Marten 12, Jared Falkner 15, Dawson Rud 8, Evan Gray 14, Andrew Rud 8, Ethan Evans 3. (22 12-18 14 61).

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 8, Ethan Johnson 9, Ryan Bartig 12, Brex Todd 5, Sam Wenzel 3, Aiden Bartholomew 5, Cale Knutson 5, Jerome Delikowski 10. (23 4-8 19 57).

3-Pointers—Mondovi (5): Marten 2, Falkner 1, Rud 1, Evans 1. Elk Mound (7): Johnson 9, Bartig 2, Todd 1, Bartholomew 1, Knutson 1

Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Elk Mound: none.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 52

Elk Mound     34     18      52
Bloomer     292554

Elk Mound: Ellie Schiszik 21, Lydia Levra 4, Tori Blaskowski 7, Olivia Schreiber 6, Stella Rhude 14. (21 2-4 15 52).

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 15, Makendal Kempe 3, Karissa Petska 2, Brooklyn Sarauer 14, Madison Faschingbauer 6, Abby Iverson 14. (22 5-10 13 54).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (8): Schiszik 7, Blaskowski 1. Bloomer (5): Kempe 1, Sarauer 2, Faschingbauer 2.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.

Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37

Flambeau   8   29   37
Lake Holcombe     25     32      57

Flambeau: Madyson Martin 9, Ari Brost 2, Kristen Lawton 14, Ali Hruby 4, Emily Dean 6, Brooklynn Ludescher 2. (16 3-6 18 37).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 15, Emma Lechleitner 19, Brooke Lechleitner 18, Justine Kane 1, Abby Jones 4. (22 10-24 19 57).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (2): Martin 1, Lawton 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 2, E. Lechleitner 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: Lizzy Biller-Skostad . Lake Holcombe: none.

New Auburn 46, Bruce 19

Bruce   6   13   19
New Auburn     20      26      46

Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 3, Sammy Hagstrom 5, Nora Schletty 3, Kaela Anderson 8. (6 6-16 9 19).

New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Paulina Weyergraf 4, Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 9, Katie Reimer 9, Morgan Berg 18. (21 4-8 14 46).

3-Pointers—Bruce (1): Hagstrom 1. New Auburn (0): none.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.

