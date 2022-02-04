Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 46
Amherst 61, Menominee Indian 56
Appleton East 68, Kaukauna 67
Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62
Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 45
Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Somerset 43
Barneveld 66, Benton 49
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75
Belleville 76, New Glarus 69
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35
Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51
Black River Falls 54, Arcadia 40
Blair-Taylor 63, Eleva-Strum 36
Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60
Brookfield East 78, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Brown Deer 62, New Berlin West 59
Cambria-Friesland 75, Montello 33
Cameron 69, Ashland 55
Cassville 87, Black Hawk 62
Clayton 45, Birchwood 41
Clear Lake 72, Grantsburg 40
Colby 81, Greenwood 43
Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46
Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35
D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 77
Darlington 63, Southwestern 57
De Soto 53, Seneca 38
Deerfield 68, Williams Bay 45
Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65
Durand 57, Colfax 39
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Independence 27
Edgar 50, Phillips 32
Edgewood 64, Baraboo 45
Ellsworth 81, Amery 41
Fall Creek 44, Regis 40
Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47
Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42
Gibraltar 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60
Greenfield 75, Milwaukee Lutheran 68
Gresham Community 58, Bowler 46
Homestead 92, Port Washington 63
Hortonville 59, Fond du Lac 43
Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 38
Ithaca 79, Kickapoo 49
Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, The Prairie School 54
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50
Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41
Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61
La Farge 51, Weston 27
Lake Mills 66, Lakeside Lutheran 55
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65
Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36
Living Word Lutheran 69, Messmer 49
Lodi 57, Columbus 54
Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45
Madison Abundant Life 48, University Lake/Trinity 42
Madison East 59, Beloit Memorial 46
Madison La Follette 76, Madison Memorial 65
Madison West 65, Middleton 62
Manitowoc Lincoln 70, Green Bay Southwest 69
McFarland 87, Edgerton 64
Merrill 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60
Milwaukee Golda Meir 82, Milwaukee Arts 53
Mineral Point 58, Fennimore 46
Monroe 51, Sauk Prairie 46
Mosinee 55, Rhinelander 44
New Auburn 71, Bruce 67
New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56
Newman Catholic 77, Rib Lake 50
Northland Lutheran 80, Tigerton 41
Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Oakfield 39, Dodgeland 31
Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52
Oconto 61, Algoma 47
Onalaska 78, Sparta 25
Oregon 55, Reedsburg Area 44
Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45
Pacelli 63, Crandon 42
Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42
Peshtigo 76, Sturgeon Bay 68
Pewaukee 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 59
Pius XI Catholic 60, New Berlin Eisenhower 57
Plymouth 78, Ripon 73
Potosi 77, Pecatonica 40
Prairie Farm 82, Winter 41
Prairie du Chien 59, Platteville 45
Racine Case 97, Kenosha Tremper 57
Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 66
River Ridge 75, Monticello 50
Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 36
Saint Croix Central 75, Altoona 44
Saint Francis 81, Heritage Christian 74
Seymour 46, New London 37
Sheboygan North 63, Pulaski 40
Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 37
Siren 59, Frederic 48
South Shore 66, Bayfield 60
Southern Door 80, Sevastopol 42
Spooner 37, Hayward 31
Spring Valley 57, Boyceville 27
Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41
Stoughton 75, Watertown 52
Stratford 63, Chequamegon 57
Three Lakes 75, Elcho 45
Tomah 64, Holmen 58
Turner 66, Evansville 63
Unity 39, Turtle Lake 37
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Washburn 63, Solon Springs 51
Watertown Luther Prep 71, Poynette 47
Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56
Wauzeka-Steuben 57, North Crawford 48, OT
Wayland Academy 49, Valley Christian 28
West Allis Central 80, Greendale 66
West Bend West 47, West Bend East 42
Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29
Wisconsin Heights 79, Waterloo 63
Girls Basketball
Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Clear Lake 57, Grantsburg 43
Crandon 58, Marathon 23
Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22
Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51
Freedom 64, Clintonville 14
Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40
Grafton 81, Nicolet 43
Green Bay Preble 38, Ashwaubenon 35
Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 43
Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 36
Hillsboro 57, Cashton 39
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 35
Kettle Moraine 92, Waukesha North 21
Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59
Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37
Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Little Chute 36
Mayville 55, Campbellsport 42
Medford Area 52, Tomahawk 27
Menasha 71, New London 37
Menomonie 76, Chippewa Falls 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21
Mishicot 44, Hilbert 42
Mosinee 37, Rhinelander 25
Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63
New Auburn 46, Bruce 19
Notre Dame 70, Bay Port 36
Oak Creek 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 22
Oconto Falls 42, Marinette 32
Oostburg 70, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Ozaukee 80, Kohler 71
Pius XI Catholic 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 46
Prairie Farm 85, Winter 42
Racine Case 60, Kenosha Tremper 53
Reedsville 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Shawano 44, Seymour 37
Shorewood 71, Whitnall 55
Siren 70, Frederic 28
South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14
St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53
Suring 50, Crivitz 42
Union Grove 91, Badger 23
Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32
West Bend East 53, West Bend West 42
Westosha Central 58, Burlington 35
Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31
Xavier 60, West De Pere 57
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41
|Bloomer
|21
|20
|41
|Stanley-Boyd
|19
|41
|60
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 4, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 12, Marcus Harelstad 2, Connor Crane 12, Jack Strand 5, Jake Bleskacek 5. (17 4-7 19 41).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 8, Carsen Hause 14, Cooper Nichols 1, Landon Karlen 3, Brady Potaczek 21, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 11. (17 23-28 12 60).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Schwarzenberger 2, Strand 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Hause 1, Hoel 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47
|Flambeau
|63
|32
|95
|Lake Holcombe
|26
|21
|47
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 19, Riley Ewer 7, Dawson Kauffman 14, Isaac Kopacz 12, Dalton Carter 3, Blake Moore 21, Jacob Nelson 4, Giles Groothousen 7, Kevin Ross 8. (35 14-14 5 95).
Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 3, Brendan Anders 18, Dylan Bowen 14, Sam Ewer 7, Owen Meddaugh 3, Trent Lee 2. (18 2-2 13 47).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (10): Opachan 1, Ewer 1, Kopacz 2, Carter 1, Moore 5, Groothousen 1. Lake Holcombe (9): Anders 6, Bowen 2, Meddaugh 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
New Auburn 71, Bruce 67
|Bruce
|34
|33
|67
|New Auburn
|41
|30
|71
Bruce: Brady Trott 3, Chris Brockman 11, Leo Zimmer 3, Ryan Popowich 32, Jake Thome 9, Matthew Popowich 9. (26 11-16 25 67).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 16, Triton Robey 12, Ethan Lotts 24, Matt Elmhorst 15, Andrew Gotham 4. (24 17-28 15 71).
3-Pointers—Bruce (4): Brockman 1, R. Popowich 1, Thome 1, M. Popowich 1. New Auburn (6): Robey 2, Lotts 4.
Fouled Out—Bruce: Brockman. New Auburn: none.
Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 57 (OT)
|Mondovi
|26
|25 10
|61
|Elk Mound
|24
|27 6
|57
Mondovi: Max Marten 12, Jared Falkner 15, Dawson Rud 8, Evan Gray 14, Andrew Rud 8, Ethan Evans 3. (22 12-18 14 61).
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 8, Ethan Johnson 9, Ryan Bartig 12, Brex Todd 5, Sam Wenzel 3, Aiden Bartholomew 5, Cale Knutson 5, Jerome Delikowski 10. (23 4-8 19 57).
3-Pointers—Mondovi (5): Marten 2, Falkner 1, Rud 1, Evans 1. Elk Mound (7): Johnson 9, Bartig 2, Todd 1, Bartholomew 1, Knutson 1
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Elk Mound: none.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 52
|Elk Mound
|34
|18
|52
|Bloomer
|29
|25
|54
Elk Mound: Ellie Schiszik 21, Lydia Levra 4, Tori Blaskowski 7, Olivia Schreiber 6, Stella Rhude 14. (21 2-4 15 52).
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 15, Makendal Kempe 3, Karissa Petska 2, Brooklyn Sarauer 14, Madison Faschingbauer 6, Abby Iverson 14. (22 5-10 13 54).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (8): Schiszik 7, Blaskowski 1. Bloomer (5): Kempe 1, Sarauer 2, Faschingbauer 2.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37
|Flambeau
|8
|29
|37
|Lake Holcombe
|25
|32
|57
Flambeau: Madyson Martin 9, Ari Brost 2, Kristen Lawton 14, Ali Hruby 4, Emily Dean 6, Brooklynn Ludescher 2. (16 3-6 18 37).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 15, Emma Lechleitner 19, Brooke Lechleitner 18, Justine Kane 1, Abby Jones 4. (22 10-24 19 57).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (2): Martin 1, Lawton 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 2, E. Lechleitner 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: Lizzy Biller-Skostad . Lake Holcombe: none.
New Auburn 46, Bruce 19
|Bruce
|6
|13
|19
|New Auburn
|20
|26
|46
Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 3, Sammy Hagstrom 5, Nora Schletty 3, Kaela Anderson 8. (6 6-16 9 19).
New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Paulina Weyergraf 4, Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 9, Katie Reimer 9, Morgan Berg 18. (21 4-8 14 46).
3-Pointers—Bruce (1): Hagstrom 1. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. New Auburn: none.