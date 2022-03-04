Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball Regionals
Appleton East 77, Chippewa Falls 57
Appleton North 61, Stevens Point 52, OT
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35
Hortonville 51, Hudson 40
Kimberly 78, Eau Claire North 56
Marshfield 80, D.C. Everest 64
Neenah 75, Oshkosh West 43
Superior 67, Wausau West 53
Section 2
Bay Port 112, Kaukauna 98
De Pere 95, Hartford Union 62
Germantown 74, Sheboygan North 72
Green Bay East 88, Milwaukee Riverside University 74
Homestead 101, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 70
Marquette University 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 74
Menomonee Falls 61, Fond du Lac 40
Milwaukee King 57, Green Bay Preble 42
Section 3
Arrowhead 64, Verona Area 45
Brookfield Central 83, Madison West 73
Brookfield East 75, Waunakee 63
Madison East 73, Hamilton 53
Madison La Follette 90, Watertown 62
Middleton 45, Wauwatosa East 40
Sun Prairie 76, Madison Memorial 63
West Allis Central 73, Oconomowoc 68
Section 4
Franklin 74, Beloit Memorial 56
Janesville Parker 79, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 71
Kettle Moraine 79, Muskego 61
Mukwonago 84, Janesville Craig 75
Oak Creek 48, Kenosha Tremper 33
Racine Case 75, Kenosha Indian Trail 61
Racine Horlick 60, Kenosha Bradford 58
Waukesha South 70, Badger 44
Division 2
Section 1
Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Wausau East 55
La Crosse Central 87, New Richmond 61
Medford Area 60, New London 49
Merrill 64, Mosinee 60
Onalaska 58, Menomonie 43
Rhinelander 61, Shawano 56, OT
River Falls 77, Holmen 45
Tomah 77, Rice Lake 74, OT
Section 2
Ashwaubenon 79, Green Bay Southwest 53
Beaver Dam 56, Slinger 53
Cedarburg 61, West Bend East 59
Grafton 68, Plymouth 63
Nicolet 59, West Bend West 54
Notre Dame 60, Pulaski 50
Oshkosh North 56, Seymour 48
West De Pere 86, Luxemburg-Casco 75
Section 3
Burlington 70, Union Grove 47
DeForest 68, McFarland 53
Milton 57, Wilmot Union 44
Monroe 48, Sauk Prairie 35
Oregon 77, Monona Grove 50
Stoughton 49, Mount Horeb 37
Waukesha West 56, Fort Atkinson 53
Westosha Central 61, Delavan-Darien 40
Section 4
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 77, New Berlin West 72
Milwaukee Lutheran 83, Pius XI Catholic 77
Pewaukee 89, Greendale 34
South Milwaukee 65, Greenfield 64
Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Golda Meir 56
Whitefish Bay 52, Milw. Washington 40
Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 55
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 45
Division 3
Section 1
Adams-Friendship 44, Elk Mound 36
Baldwin-Woodville 69, St. Croix Falls 53
Osceola 81, Prescott 74
Saint Croix Central 52, Bloomer 49
Stanley-Boyd 64, Black River Falls 62
West Salem 72, Westby 52
Wisconsin Dells 58, Mauston 56, OT
Section 2
Brillion 64, Oostburg 47
Denmark 51, Southern Door 34
Freedom 66, Waupaca 45
Kewaunee 60, Campbellsport 57
Kiel 80, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, OT
Northland Pines 64, Clintonville 51
Wrightstown 53, Peshtigo 48
Xavier 83, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61
Section 3
Columbus 54, Evansville 35
Edgewood 69, Platteville 47
Kewaskum 43, Ripon 40
Laconia 59, Omro 52
Lake Country Lutheran 84, Watertown Luther Prep 45
Lodi 76, Turner 70
North Fond du Lac 77, Mayville 71
Richland Center 58, Dodgeville 46
Section 4
Big Foot 72, Lakeside Lutheran 47
Catholic Memorial 56, Lake Mills 55
Dominican 90, Milwaukee North 52
Martin Luther 53, East Troy 40
Racine St. Catherine's 62, Whitewater 45
Division 4
Section 1
Cameron 71, Cumberland 52
Durand 67, Mondovi 58
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Whitehall 37
Fall Creek 56, Neillsville 46
Grantsburg 67, Phillips 36
Ladysmith 73, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Spring Valley 78, Regis 45
Unity 64, Chequamegon 51
Section 2
Colby 60, Auburndale 56
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Markesan 34
Manawa 72, Bonduel 69
Marathon 86, Necedah 47
Roncalli 65, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Shiocton 75, Coleman 60
St. Mary Catholic 74, Crivitz 60
Stratford 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 50
Section 3
Belleville 87, Cambridge 60
Cuba City 89, Iowa-Grant 39
Darlington 80, Poynette 52
Luther 62, Aquinas 49
Marshall 62, Brodhead 44
Mineral Point 54, Fennimore 51
New Glarus 72, Deerfield 54
River Ridge 59, Melrose-Mindoro 51
Section 4
Howards Grove 82, Ozaukee 65
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 75, Johnson Creek 43
Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, The Prairie School 66
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Kohler 60
St. John's NW Military Academy 55, Hope Christian 54, OT
Valders 60, St. Marys Springs 57, OT
West Salem 72, Westby 52
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Cedar Grove-Belgium 67
Division 5
Section 1
Athens 73, Bruce 57
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48, Flambeau 46
Hurley 80, Mellen 38
McDonell Central 43, Clear Lake 39
Northwood 80, South Shore 67
Prentice 60, Solon Springs 50
Turtle Lake 55, Owen-Withee 48
Section 2
Columbus Catholic 69, Gresham Community 50
Edgar 83, Northland Lutheran 46
Florence 62, Lena 25
Gibraltar 63, Goodman/Pembine 50
Laona-Wabeno 58, Gillett 51
Newman Catholic 83, Pacelli 62
Spencer 70, Port Edwards 49
Three Lakes 63, Elcho 42
Section 3
Bangor 70, Loyal 45
Blair-Taylor 56, Brookwood 40
Cassville 54, Seneca 53
Hillsboro 76, Alma/Pepin 58
Potosi 57, North Crawford 46
Royall 48, Pittsville 29
Southwestern 71, Benton 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 75, Highland 54
Section 4
Catholic Central 43, Cambria-Friesland 35
Fall River 62, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 46
Hustisford 77, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 73
Randolph 73, Central Wisconsin Christian 46
Reedsville 47, Sheboygan Christian 41
Rio 41, University Lake/Trinity 40
Box Scores
Appleton East 77, Chi-Hi 57
|Chi-Hi
|24
|33
|57
|Appleton East
|37
|40
|77
Chi-Hi: Dominiek Quigley 3, Keion Twyman 18, Christian Crumbaker 3, Kansas Smith 2, Jackson Tomczak 3, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Howard 6, Mason Monarski 18, Gubgnit Mason 2. (20 7-9 14 57).
Appleton East: Tyler Borowski 13, Aaron Jones 2, Joey LaChapell 12, Jackson Parker 11, Caleb Glaser 5, Tyson Keil 2, Zach Steigenberger 8, Carter Thompson 6, Cade Feldhausen 14, Keenan Klitzke 4. (28 11-13 8 77).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Quigley 1, Twyman 1, Crumbaker 1, Tomczak 1, Howard 2, Monarski 4. Appleton East (10): Borowski 3, LaChapell 2, Parker 3, Steigenberger 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Appleton East: none.
Onalaska 58, Menomonie 45
|Menomonie
|18
|27
|45
|Onalaska
|27
|31
|58
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 16, Isiah Birt 3, Charlie Morning 5, Trey Mensing 3, Clayton Fanetti 2, Reed Styer 16. (19 4-5 17 45).
Onalaska: Isaac Skemp 14, Jon Knickrehm 2, TJ Stuttley 6, Adam Skifton 10, Michael Skemp 12, Nick Odom 14. (19 15-20 8 58).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (3): Birt 1, Morning 1, Mensing 1. Onalaska (5): I. Skemp 4, M. Skemp 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Onalaska: none.
McDonell 43, Clear Lake 39
|McDonell
|18
|25
|43
|Clear Lake
|20
|19
|39
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 4, Eddie Mittermeyer 15, Grant Smiskey 2, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 16, Joe Janus 7. (11-11 11 43).
Clear Lake: Andrew Campion 11, Riley Peterson 23, Jacob Burbach 3, Tyler Blanchard 2. (15 4-10 11 39).
3-Pointers—McDonell (3): Mittermeyer 3. Clear Lake (2): Campion 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clear Lake: none.
St. Croix Central 52, Bloomer 49
|Bloomer
|21
|26 2
|49
|St. Croix Central
|27
|20 5
|52
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 7, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 24, Connor Crane 14, Jack Strand 4. (18 7-10 11 49).
St. Croix Central: Colin Hackbarth 9, Mason Sullivan 2, Trae Widiker 9, Nic Harney 8, Karter LaVenture 4, Conner Nilssen 10, Carson Hinzman 10. (19 6-11 13 52).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Schwarzenberger 3, Rogge 1, Crane 2. St. Croix Central (8): Hackbarth 3, Widiker 1, Harney 2, LaVenture 1, Nilssen 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. St. Croix Central: none.
Stanley-Boyd 64, Black River Falls 62
|Black River Falls
|27
|35
|62
|Stanley-Boyd
|22
|42
|64
Black River Falls: Trey Cowley 13, Andrew Rave 1, Mike Antonelli 7, Evan Anderson 25, Evan Jacobs 2, Evan Voss 8, Colin Zillmer 6. (22 13-18 14 62).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 10, Carsen Hause 32, Cooper Nichols 2, Brady Potaczek 9, Henry Hoel 11. (24 7-12 12 64).
3-Pointers—Black River Falls (5): Cowley 1, Antonelli 1, Anderson 2, Zillmer 1. Stanley-Boyd (7): Smith 2, Hause 4, Potaczek 1.
Fouled Out—Black River Falls: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Adams-Friendship 44, Elk Mound 36
|Adams-Friendship
|19
|25
|44
|Elk Mound
|15
|21
|36
Adams-Friendship: Johnson 2, Klaus 10, Livingston 4, Klaus 11, Pollex 2, Cook 4, Holloway 11. (15 10-21 12 44).
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 14, Ethan Johnson 2, Ryan Bartig 2, Brex Todd 5, Sam Wenzel 2, Cale Knutson 7, Jerome Delikowski 4. (14 3-4 18 36).
3-Pointers—Adams-Friendship (4): Z. Klaus 2, C. Klaus 2. Elk Mound (5): Russo 2, Todd 1, Knutson 2.
Fouled Out—Adams-Friendship: none. Elk Mound: none.