Statewide scores and local box scores from Friday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball
Amherst 67, Rosholt 45
Antigo 46, Tomahawk 41
Arrowhead 81, Oconomowoc 76
Assumption 54, Abbotsford 39
Brookfield Central 92, Marquette University 49
Burlington 60, Delavan-Darien 58
Campbellsport 64, Omro 62
Catholic Memorial 75, Waukesha West 50
Cedarburg 54, West Bend East 40
Chequamegon 59, Edgar 54
Clear Lake 69, Clayton 32
Coleman 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Crandon 67, Elcho 60
Cudahy 66, Brown Deer 63
De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 67
De Soto 61, Ithaca 51
Dominican 85, Martin Luther 78
Drummond 46, Bayfield 34
Drummond 63, Mercer 35
Eau Claire Memorial 60, Menomonie 42
Florence 68, Crandon 40
Franklin 74, Racine Park 34
Gillett 49, Niagara 43
Grantsburg 63, Webster 23
Green Bay Preble 67, Sheboygan South 54
Hartford Union 57, Port Washington 55
Howards Grove 91, St. Mary Catholic 66
Hudson 71, Rice Lake 51
Hurley 91, Mercer 37
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Shiocton 35
Laconia 83, North Fond du Lac 50
Lakeland 64, Rhinelander 60, OT
Lena 63, Oneida Nation 59
Marshfield 70, Holmen 45
Martin Luther 69, Racine Lutheran 48
Medford Area 82, Northland Pines 57
Mellen 53, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Menasha 72, Green Bay West 30
Menomonee Falls 66, Brookfield East 57
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38
Milwaukee Golda Meir 66, Milwaukee Juneau 48
Mishicot 46, Hilbert 43
Mosinee 74, Merrill 69
Mukwonago 83, Waukesha North 70
Muskego 74, Kettle Moraine 68
Necedah 68, Hillsboro 58
Notre Dame 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 41
Omro 56, Lomira 53
Pewaukee 94, New Berlin West 54
Pius XI Catholic 66, Shorewood 42
Reedsville 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62
River Falls 45, Eau Claire North 33
Royall 56, Brookwood 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Oostburg 38
Sheboygan Christian 53, Random Lake 37
Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 44
Slinger 63, Grafton 53
South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43
Spring Valley 61, Durand 39
St. John's NW Military Academy 71, Messmer 43
St. Marys Springs 75, Mayville 69
St. Marys Springs 90, North Fond du Lac 67
Turtle Lake 57, Shell Lake 45
Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 49
Washburn 59, Bayfield 58
Westosha Central 84, Waterford 57
Whitnall 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 66
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Greendale 41
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 65, Mauston 25
Algoma 58, Sturgeon Bay 20
Altoona 50, Ellsworth 36
Amherst 52, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34
Antigo 54, Tomahawk 20
Argyle 47, Pecatonica 36
Argyle 79, Monticello 39
Arrowhead 61, Oconomowoc 53
Athens 72, Auburndale 62
Badger 50, Elkhorn Area 37
Baldwin-Woodville 57, Osceola 41
Bay Port 39, Pulaski 33
Beaver Dam 46, Watertown 42
Belleville 82, Waterloo 36
Beloit Memorial 60, Madison West 36
Blair-Taylor 78, Augusta 37
Bonduel 67, Oconto 28
Brillion 45, Sheboygan Falls 33
Brodhead 67, Whitewater 37
Brookfield Central 52, Menomonee Falls 35
Brookfield East 59, Menomonee Falls 29
Brown Deer 61, Cudahy 14
Burlington 50, Delavan-Darien 42
Cambria-Friesland 77, Rio 70
Cambridge 48, Wisconsin Heights 37
Catholic Central 53, Racine St. Catherine's 39
Cedarburg 77, West Bend East 50
Cedarburg 80, Nicolet 39
Clear Lake 66, Clayton 36
Clinton 67, Big Foot 26
Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Melrose-Mindoro 28
Colfax 50, Elk Mound 29
Columbus Catholic 40, Loyal 28
D.C. Everest 74, Merrill 52
De Pere 81, Ashwaubenon 45
Denmark 53, Little Chute 15
Dodgeville 70, River Valley 48
Durand 60, Glenwood City 13
Edgerton 48, Jefferson 36
Fall Creek 48, Stanley-Boyd 28
Fall River 62, Montello 44
Fennimore 65, Riverdale 21
Florence 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 29
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Clintonville 47
Freedom 84, Waupaca 12
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Arcadia 54
Grantsburg 58, Webster 33
Gresham Community 57, Manawa 49
Hamilton 53, Wauwatosa East 36
Hartford Union 70, Port Washington 31
Highland 52, Shullsburg 43
Homestead 66, West Bend West 38
Horicon 57, Wayland Academy 55
Hortonville 80, Appleton East 64
Independence 49, Gilmanton 28
Iowa-Grant 55, Southwestern 47
Ithaca 54, De Soto 32
Kaukauna 68, Fond du Lac 66
Kettle Moraine 59, Muskego 28
Kewaunee 46, Sevastopol 45
Kickapoo 61, Weston 25
Kiel 52, Roncalli 35
Kimberly 75, Appleton West 37
Ladysmith 57, Ashland 50
Lake Mills 53, Columbus 38
Lakeland 50, Rhinelander 47
Lancaster 57, Platteville 48
Lincoln 49, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Marinette 39
Madison La Follette 91, Janesville Craig 72
Marion 29, White Lake 25
Marshall 81, New Glarus 75
McDonell Central 54, Cadott 36
McFarland 69, Turner 30
Medford Area 53, Northland Pines 33
Menominee Indian 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
Milwaukee King 50, West Bend West 32
Milwaukee South 58, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 27
Mineral Point 70, Cuba City 43
Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 40
Neenah 69, Oshkosh North 29
Neillsville 80, Granton 6
New Berlin Eisenhower 77, West Allis Central 38
New Glarus 52, Wisconsin Heights 39
New Holstein 71, Sheboygan Falls 43
North Crawford 41, Seneca 32
Northland Lutheran 66, Bowler 39
Northwestern 55, Barron 43
Notre Dame 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Oak Creek 64, Racine Case 31
Oakfield 66, Hustisford 58
Oconto Falls 63, Waupaca 21
Oregon 49, Mount Horeb 36
Oshkosh West 49, Appleton North 32
Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Bloomer 47
Pacelli 67, Tri-County 19
Pardeeville 76, Montello 28
Pecatonica 66, Juda 26
Peshtigo 41, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 34
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Pius XI Catholic 76, Shorewood 49
Plymouth 59, Winneconne 47
Port Edwards 47, Tri-County 33
Prescott 68, Somerset 49
Racine Lutheran 53, Martin Luther 48
Randolph 66, Fall River 25
Reedsburg Area 84, Portage 25
Regis 82, Thorp 43
Rhinelander 52, Medford Area 38
Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay Southwest 56
Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay Preble 38
Slinger 64, Grafton 42
South Milwaukee 51, Greenfield 43
Southern Door 38, Gibraltar 30
Spencer 59, Colby 36
Spooner 47, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
St. Croix Falls 66, Hayward 44
Sun Prairie 61, Madison Memorial 34
The Prairie School 59, Saint Thomas More 49
Turtle Lake 51, Shell Lake 29
Union Grove 89, Wilmot Union 60
Valders 47, Two Rivers 42
Verona Area 75, Madison East 35
Watertown 53, DeForest 48
Waukesha West 72, Catholic Memorial 50
Waunakee 66, DeForest 55
Wausau West 68, Stevens Point 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, La Farge/Youth Initiative 65
West Allis Nathan Hale 53, Wauwatosa West 49
West De Pere 74, Shawano 47
Westfield Area 51, Wisconsin Dells 45
Whitnall 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 30
Wild Rose 66, Pittsville 20
Wisconsin Lutheran 75, Greendale 50
Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 32
Xavier 59, Seymour 43
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 60, Menomonie 42
|Menomonie
|18
|24
|42
|Eau Claire Memorial
|25
|35
|60
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 14, Carter Giesking 2, Charlie Morning 8, Trey Mensing 5, Reed Styer 13. (17 6-15 4 42).
Eau Claire Memorial: Mekhi Shaw 14, Will Boser 6, LJ Wells 11, Tyler McBride 6, Peter Albert 9, Avery Schroeder 7, Mason Stoik 5, Connor Welsch 2. (25 1-2 19 60).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (2): Morning 1, Mensing 1. Eau Claire Memorial (9): Boser 2, Wells 2, Albert 3, Schroeder 1, Stoik 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Eau Claire Memorial: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 54, Cadott 36
|McDonell
|35
|19
|54
|Cadott
|17
|19
|36
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 2, Marley Hughes 5, Emily Cooper 10, Aubrey Dorn 7, Lauryn Deetz 26, Kali Goulet 2, Abigail Petranovich 2. (21 8-8 19 54).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 3, Bradee Burish 5, Emma Kowalczyk 3, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 6. (11 11-24 8 36).
3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Cooper 2, Deetz 1. Cadott (3): Eiler 1, Ryan 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Cadott: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Bloomer 47
|Bloomer
|23
|24
|47
|Osseo-Fairchild
|31
|27
|58
Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 9, Danielle Latz 13, Karissa Petska 2, Katlyn Jones 6, Cierra Seibel 3, Brooklyn Sarauer 7, Abby Iverson 7. (18 6-13 12 47).
Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 7, Dezaray Eisberner 3, Mariah Steinke 17, Taylor Hammer 11, Addisyn Koxlien 2, Madisyn Loonstra 9, Taylor Gunderson 7, Josephine Tye 2. (23 7-13 10 58).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Jacobs 3, Seibel 1, Sarauer 1. Osseo-Fairchild (5): Frase 1, Eisberner 1, Steinke 1, Hammer 1, Gunderson 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Girls Hockey
Bay Area 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bay Area
|2
|2
|1
|5
First Period—Bay Area: Makayla Speicher (Julianna Bradford), 5:07.
Bay Area: Ella Chilson (Julianne Bradford), 10:42.
CF/M: Addisyn Buesgen (Madelyn Hebert), 10:58.
Second Period—Bay Area: Rachael Boeck (Sophie Boxer), 4:50.
Bay Area: Rachael Boeck, 5:18.
Third Period—Bay Area: Stacey Cloute (Claire Bradford), 13:23, PP.
CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson, 13:18.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-14-8-32. Bay Area: 14-4-1-19. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 12-2-0-14. Bay Area: Barbora Hrornadkova: 9-14-8-31, Jenna Christopherson: 0-0-7-7. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00. Bay Area: 1-2:00.