agate

Statewide scores and local box scores from Monday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49

Barneveld 66, Benton 49

Benton 71, Shullsburg 45

Brillion 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52

Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43

Clintonville 57, Freedom 51

DeForest 60, Caledonia, Minn. 57

DeForest 86, Monona Grove 63

Denmark 71, Marinette 57

Drummond 45, Mellen 34

Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

Gillett 57, Lena 55

Highland 69, Riverdale 50

Hurley 88, Bayfield 40

Ithaca 60, Belmont 59

Janesville Parker 59, Verona Area 56

Kohler 77, Random Lake 68

Laona-Wabeno 81, Shiocton 74

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Little Chute 53

Marshall 68, Cambridge 52

Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee South 23

Mineral Point 63, Iowa-Grant 49

Mount Horeb 55, Reedsburg Area 44

Newman Catholic 82, Greenwood 29

Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64

Owen-Withee 66, Abbotsford 32

Plum City 60, Glenwood City 44

Shoreland Lutheran 58, Eastbrook Academy 43

Shullsburg 47, Juda 34

South Milwaukee 57, Cudahy 47

Southern Door 68, Two Rivers 54

Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

Tomah 63, Adams-Friendship 37

Turtle Lake 48, Siren 45

Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74

Wild Rose 50, Tigerton 26

Wonewoc-Center 59, Kickapoo 44

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 55, Nekoosa 32

Augusta 47, Thorp 30

Badger 71, Racine Park 35

Black Hawk 24, Darlington 23

Black Hawk 64, Juda 22

Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50

Fennimore 51, Benton 28

Kenosha Bradford 91, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37

Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 44

Mellen 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 54

Menomonie 66, Medford Area 33

Newman Catholic 40, Abbotsford 36

Prairie du Chien 79, River Valley 24

South Shore 60, Butternut 29

Southwestern 66, Boscobel 58

Three Lakes 65, Florence 44

Tomahawk 53, White Lake 16

Watertown Luther Prep 78, Messmer 35

West Allis Nathan Hale 50, West Allis Central 44

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43

Lake Holcombe    23     20     43
Bruce     5443 

Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 13, Brendan Anders 15, Dylan Bowen 10, Sam Ewer 2, Owen Meddaugh 3. (15 5-10 14 43).

Bruce: Tyler Bader 6, Chris Brockman 15, Leo Zimmer 11, Ryan Popowich 20, Jake Thome 12, Matthew Popowich 24, Dominick Tinker 7, Carter Golat 2. (40 10-17 9 97).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Schroeder 1, Anders 5, Bowen 1. Bruce (7): Bader 1, Brockman 1, Zimmer 1, M. Popowich 4.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Bruce: none.

