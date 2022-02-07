Statewide scores and local box scores from Monday's prep action

Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49
Brillion 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43
Clintonville 57, Freedom 51
DeForest 60, Caledonia, Minn. 57
DeForest 86, Monona Grove 63
Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Highland 69, Riverdale 50
Janesville Parker 59, Verona Area 56
Kohler 77, Random Lake 68
Laona-Wabeno 81, Shiocton 74
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Little Chute 53
Marshall 68, Cambridge 52
Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee South 23
Mineral Point 63, Iowa-Grant 49
Mount Horeb 55, Reedsburg Area 44
Newman Catholic 82, Greenwood 29
Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64
Owen-Withee 66, Abbotsford 32
Plum City 60, Glenwood City 44
Shoreland Lutheran 58, Eastbrook Academy 43
South Milwaukee 57, Cudahy 47
Southern Door 68, Two Rivers 54
Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Tomah 63, Adams-Friendship 37
Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74
Wild Rose 50, Tigerton 26
Wonewoc-Center 59, Kickapoo 44
Adams-Friendship 55, Nekoosa 32
Badger 71, Racine Park 35
Black Hawk 24, Darlington 23
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50
Kenosha Bradford 91, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 44
Mellen 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 54
Menomonie 66, Medford Area 33
Newman Catholic 40, Abbotsford 36
Prairie du Chien 79, River Valley 24
South Shore 60, Butternut 29
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 58
Three Lakes 65, Florence 44
Tomahawk 53, White Lake 16
Watertown Luther Prep 78, Messmer 35
West Allis Nathan Hale 50, West Allis Central 44
Box Scores Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43
Lake Holcombe 23 20 43 Bruce 54 43
Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder 13, Brendan Anders 15, Dylan Bowen 10, Sam Ewer 2, Owen Meddaugh 3. (15 5-10 14 43).
Bruce: Tyler Bader 6, Chris Brockman 15, Leo Zimmer 11, Ryan Popowich 20, Jake Thome 12, Matthew Popowich 24, Dominick Tinker 7, Carter Golat 2. (40 10-17 9 97).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Schroeder 1, Anders 5, Bowen 1. Bruce (7): Bader 1, Brockman 1, Zimmer 1, M. Popowich 4.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Bruce: none.
Photos: Lake Holcombe, Cornell boys basketball go down to the wire 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Avery Turany (0), Bentley Spangler (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10), Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10), Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Avery Turany (0)
Cornell's Avery Turany (0)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Avery Turany (0)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Blake Anders (24)
Cornell's Blake Anders (24)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10), Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10), Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Blake Anders (24), Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
Cornell's Blake Anders (24), Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10)
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0), Cornell's Avery Turany (0)
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0), Cornell's Avery Turany (0)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Bentley Spangler (4)
Cornell's Bentley Spangler (4)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11), Lake Holcombe's Ryley Craker (13)
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11), Lake Holcombe's Ryley Craker (13)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dawson Munson (10), Lake Hocombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Nathan Jones (4)
Lake Holcombe's Nathan Jones (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Nathan Jones (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0)
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Nathan Jones (4)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25), Cornell's Blake Anders (24)
Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25), Cornell's Blake Anders (24)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0), Cornell's Carter Harycki (52)
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0), Cornell's Carter Harycki (52)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick drives to the basket while being defended by Cornell's Hunter Anders on Friday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11), Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick (0), Dylan Bowen (14)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Ryley Craker (13)
Lake Holcombe's Ryley Craker (13)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Dylan Bowen (14)
Lake Holcombe's Dylan Bowen (14)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Colton Minnick goes up for a layup against Cornell on Friday evening in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
Lake Holcombe's Harley Schroeder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2), Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2), Cornell's Dylan Bowe (11)
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Max Sauerwein (2)
BRANDON BERG
