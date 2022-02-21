 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Statewide scores and local box scores from Monday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball

Algoma 73, Gresham Community 51

Alma 53, Prairie Farm 48

Amherst 61, Nekoosa 46

Appleton West 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 69

Ashwaubenon 81, Menasha 75

Bangor 59, Cashton 51

Bonduel 76, Green Bay West 33

Brodhead 67, Big Foot 51

Clear Lake 68, Spring Valley 57

Coleman 69, Suring 47

Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 49

Crivitz 48, Gillett 40

Durand 70, Arcadia 50

East Troy 72, Jefferson 29

Edgewood 69, Darlington 59

People are also reading…

Evansville 56, Whitewater 42

Florence 59, Niagara 53

Gibraltar 71, Sturgeon Bay 45

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 78, Sevastopol 34

Greenwood 69, Gilman 49

Highland 67, Platteville 57

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45

Kewaunee 61, Southern Door 40

Lakeland 79, Elcho 56

Lourdes Academy 71, Wayland Academy 63

Loyal 40, Owen-Withee 38

Madison Country Day 60, Albany 58

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 56

Marathon 80, Stanley-Boyd 59

McDonell Central 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46

McFarland 59, Turner 55

Melrose-Mindoro 96, Coulee Christian-Providence 47

Milton 56, Stoughton 40

Necedah 42, Wonewoc-Center 21

New Lisbon 74, Brookwood 63

New London 53, Little Chute 44

Peshtigo 83, Oconto 78

Potosi 66, Iowa-Grant 50

Racine Case 64, Burlington 60

Racine Horlick 60, Badger 51

Reedsville 56, Chilton 48

Rice Lake 85, Somerset 51

Rosholt 46, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 12

Royall 56, Hillsboro 52

Saint Lawrence Seminary 43, Valley Christian 30

Salam School 53, Destiny 32

Shawano 60, Pulaski 55

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43

Shoreland Lutheran 63, Messmer 23

St. Marys Springs 75, Markesan 59

Stevens Point 52, Northland Pines 44

Stockbridge 74, Marion 63

Stratford 73, Colby 59

Thorp 54, Cadott 38

Tomah 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61

Unity 62, Amery 33

University School of Milwaukee 81, Living Word Lutheran 70

Wabeno 70, Newman Catholic 60

West Salem 81, La Crosse Logan 54

Weyauwega-Fremont 68, Menominee Indian 53

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 64, Eau Claire Immanuel 46

Eau Claire Immanuel   21   25   46
McDonell     40     24      64

Eau Claire Immanuel: Andrew Lau 24, Connor Sullivan 1, Daniel Hein 2, Vance Havemeier 11, Britten Rutz 10. (18 5-7 10 46).

McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 18, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 22, Joe Janus 22. (26 4-8 11 64).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (7): Lau 2, Havemeier 3, Rutz 2. McDonell (5): Mittermeyer 3, Huss 2.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: none. McDonell: none.

Thorp 54, Cadott 38

Thorp   28  26   54
Cadott     21     17     38

Thorp: Ryan Raether 17, Aiden Rosemeyer 16, Logan Hanson 4, Brady Stewart 15, Denzel Sutton 2. (22 4-7 11 54).

Cadott: Braden Schneider 6, Warren Bowe 4, Tegan Ritter 11, Jordan Peters 2, Brodee Burish 2, Cameron Messenger 4, Ryan Sonnentag 6, Ethan West 3. (16 1-1 11 38).

3-Pointers—Thorp (6): Raether 1, Rosemeyer 2, Stewart 3. Cadott (5): Schneider 1, Ritter 3, West 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cadott: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News