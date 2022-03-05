Statewide scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action

Scores
Boys Basketball Regionals
Division 1
Section 1
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Hortonville 66
Kimberly 70, Marshfield 60
Neenah 63, Appleton North 48
Section 2
De Pere 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Green Bay East 66, Milwaukee King 62
Homestead 84, Germantown 56
Menomonee Falls 95, Bay Port 49
Section 3
Brookfield Central 70, West Allis Central 62
Madison La Follette 96, Madison East 71
Middleton 60, Arrowhead 40
Sun Prairie 66, Brookfield East 65
Section 4
Franklin 68, Kettle Moraine 44
Mukwonago 70, Oak Creek 50
Racine Case 77, Janesville Parker 53
Waukesha South 62, Racine Horlick 51
Division 2
Section 1
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 44
Medford Area 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 66
Onalaska 68, River Falls 60
Rhinelander 72, Merrill 64
Section 2
Ashwaubenon 71, West De Pere 43
Beaver Dam 77, Grafton 64
Nicolet 52, Cedarburg 46
Oshkosh North 68, Notre Dame 62
Section 3
DeForest 65, Stoughton 47
Milton 53, Burlington 49
Oregon 65, Monroe 56
Westosha Central 53, Waukesha West 43
Section 4
Pewaukee 69, South Milwaukee 27
Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 58
Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay 39
Division 3
Section 1
Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38
Saint Croix Central 52, Osceola 39
West Salem 64, Wisconsin Dells 44
Section 2
Brillion 64, Denmark 63
Freedom 58, Wrightstown 39
Kewaunee 43, Kiel 42
Northland Pines 71, Xavier 61
Section 3
Columbus 65, Lodi 52
Edgewood 73, Richland Center 39
Laconia 78, North Fond du Lac 45
Lake Country Lutheran 78, Kewaskum 49
Section 4
Big Foot 51, Martin Luther 49
Brown Deer def. Saint Thomas More, forfeit
Dominican 88, Brookfield Academy 80
Racine St. Catherine's 67, Catholic Memorial 60
Division 4
Section 1
Cameron 69, Grantsburg 66
Durand 38, Fall Creek 36
Spring Valley 53, Elmwood/Plum City 40
Unity 49, Ladysmith 40
Section 2
Iola-Scandinavia 69, Colby 50
Roncalli 82, Manawa 30
St. Mary Catholic 95, Shiocton 69
Stratford 56, Marathon 45
Section 3
Luther 54, River Ridge 48
Marshall 60, Darlington 49
Mineral Point 61, Cuba City 46
New Glarus 70, Belleville 61
Section 4
Howards Grove 73, Valders 65
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 76, Williams Bay 54
Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, St. John's NW Military Academy 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65
Division 5
Section 1
Athens 45, McDonell Central 34
Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Section 2
Columbus Catholic 51, Edgar 39
Gibraltar 81, Gillett 51
Newman Catholic 73, Spencer 45
Section 3
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49
Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58
Potosi 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 57
Southwestern 74, Cassville 61
Section 4
Cambria-Friesland 63, Rio 49
Fall River 57, Barneveld 55
Randolph 61, Lourdes Academy 45
Reedsville 55, Hustisford 47
Girls Basketball Sectionals
Division 1
Section 1
Appleton East 57, Neenah 36
Section 2
De Pere 72, Germantown 66
Section 3
Brookfield East 48, Arrowhead 40
Section 4
Kettle Moraine 57, Oak Creek 28
Sectional Championship
Division 2
Section 1
Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44
Section 2
Notre Dame 53, Beaver Dam 44
Section 3
Reedsburg Area 63, Union Grove 45
Section 4
Pewaukee 72, Pius XI Catholic 54
Division 3
Section 1
St. Croix Falls 65, Altoona 45
Section 2
Freedom 83, Brillion 46
Section 3
Waupun 63, Edgewood 37
Section 4
Dominican 48, Martin Luther 36
Division 4
Section 1
Neillsville 48, Phillips 42
Section 2
Westfield Area 41, Bonduel 38
Section 3
Mineral Point 61, New Glarus 43
Section 4
Laconia 47, Racine Lutheran 45
Division 5
Section 2
Assumption 40, Laona-Wabeno 26
Section 3
Highland 54, Bangor 49
Section 4
Randolph 37, Albany 29
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38
|Adams-Friendship
|25
|29
|54
|Stanley-Boyd
|21
|17
|38
Adams-Friendship: Zander Klaus 5, Jayme Rubeck 5, Aidan Livingston 3, Carson Klaus 16, Wyatt Pollex 7, Abraham Cook 8, Keyvon Holloway 10. (18 16-24 14 54).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 8, Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 2, Brady Potaczek 1, Henry Hoel 12. (13 9-13 19 38).
3-Pointers—Adams-Friendship (2): Z. Klaus 1, C. Klaus 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Smith 2, Hause 1.
Fouled Out—Adams-Friendship: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.