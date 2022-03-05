 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Statewide scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action

Scores

Boys Basketball Regionals

Division 1

Section 1

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Hortonville 66

Kimberly 70, Marshfield 60

Neenah 63, Appleton North 48

Section 2

De Pere 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Green Bay East 66, Milwaukee King 62

Homestead 84, Germantown 56

Menomonee Falls 95, Bay Port 49

Section 3

Brookfield Central 70, West Allis Central 62

Madison La Follette 96, Madison East 71

Middleton 60, Arrowhead 40

Sun Prairie 66, Brookfield East 65

People are also reading…

Section 4

Franklin 68, Kettle Moraine 44

Mukwonago 70, Oak Creek 50

Racine Case 77, Janesville Parker 53

Waukesha South 62, Racine Horlick 51

Division 2

Section 1

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 44

Medford Area 68, Fox Valley Lutheran 66

Onalaska 68, River Falls 60

Rhinelander 72, Merrill 64

Section 2

Ashwaubenon 71, West De Pere 43

Beaver Dam 77, Grafton 64

Nicolet 52, Cedarburg 46

Oshkosh North 68, Notre Dame 62

Section 3

DeForest 65, Stoughton 47

Milton 53, Burlington 49

Oregon 65, Monroe 56

Westosha Central 53, Waukesha West 43

Section 4

Pewaukee 69, South Milwaukee 27

Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 58

Whitnall 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 38

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Whitefish Bay 39

Division 3

Section 1

Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38

Saint Croix Central 52, Osceola 39

West Salem 64, Wisconsin Dells 44

Section 2

Brillion 64, Denmark 63

Freedom 58, Wrightstown 39

Kewaunee 43, Kiel 42

Northland Pines 71, Xavier 61

Section 3

Columbus 65, Lodi 52

Edgewood 73, Richland Center 39

Laconia 78, North Fond du Lac 45

Lake Country Lutheran 78, Kewaskum 49

Section 4

Big Foot 51, Martin Luther 49

Brown Deer def. Saint Thomas More, forfeit

Dominican 88, Brookfield Academy 80

Racine St. Catherine's 67, Catholic Memorial 60

Division 4

Section 1

Cameron 69, Grantsburg 66

Durand 38, Fall Creek 36

Spring Valley 53, Elmwood/Plum City 40

Unity 49, Ladysmith 40

Section 2

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Colby 50

Roncalli 82, Manawa 30

St. Mary Catholic 95, Shiocton 69

Stratford 56, Marathon 45

Section 3

Luther 54, River Ridge 48

Marshall 60, Darlington 49

Mineral Point 61, Cuba City 46

New Glarus 70, Belleville 61

Section 4

Howards Grove 73, Valders 65

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 76, Williams Bay 54

Milwaukee Academy of Science 85, St. John's NW Military Academy 39

Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65

Division 5

Section 1

Athens 45, McDonell Central 34

Turtle Lake 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Section 2

Columbus Catholic 51, Edgar 39

Gibraltar 81, Gillett 51

Newman Catholic 73, Spencer 45

Section 3

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49

Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58

Potosi 64, Wauzeka-Steuben 57

Southwestern 74, Cassville 61

Section 4

Cambria-Friesland 63, Rio 49

Fall River 57, Barneveld 55

Randolph 61, Lourdes Academy 45

Reedsville 55, Hustisford 47

Girls Basketball Sectionals

Division 1

Section 1

Appleton East 57, Neenah 36

Section 2

De Pere 72, Germantown 66

Section 3

Brookfield East 48, Arrowhead 40

Section 4

Kettle Moraine 57, Oak Creek 28

Sectional Championship

Division 2

Section 1

Menomonie 56, Lakeland 44

Section 2

Notre Dame 53, Beaver Dam 44

Section 3

Reedsburg Area 63, Union Grove 45

Section 4

Pewaukee 72, Pius XI Catholic 54

Division 3

Section 1

St. Croix Falls 65, Altoona 45

Section 2

Freedom 83, Brillion 46

Section 3

Waupun 63, Edgewood 37

Section 4

Dominican 48, Martin Luther 36

Division 4

Section 1

Neillsville 48, Phillips 42

Section 2

Westfield Area 41, Bonduel 38

Section 3

Mineral Point 61, New Glarus 43

Section 4

Laconia 47, Racine Lutheran 45

Division 5

Section 2

Assumption 40, Laona-Wabeno 26

Section 3

Highland 54, Bangor 49

Section 4

Randolph 37, Albany 29

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 54, Stanley-Boyd 38

Adams-Friendship     25   29   54
Stanley-Boyd     21    17     38

Adams-Friendship: Zander Klaus 5, Jayme Rubeck 5, Aidan Livingston 3, Carson Klaus 16, Wyatt Pollex 7, Abraham Cook 8, Keyvon Holloway 10. (18 16-24 14 54).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 8, Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 2, Brady Potaczek 1, Henry Hoel 12. (13 9-13 19 38).

3-Pointers—Adams-Friendship (2): Z. Klaus 1, C. Klaus 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Smith 2, Hause 1.

Fouled Out—Adams-Friendship: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Todd's Takes from Wisconsin's 3-2 loss to Notre Dame in Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News